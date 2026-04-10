Diablo Immortal introduces new crossover content inspired by Doom: The Dark Ages

Rip & Tear, and all that

Time to stand and fight as Doom: The Dark Ages arrives in Diablo Immortal

Whether you're slaying through iconic Doom foes or donning the Slayer's duds, you'll do so brutally

Jump into the new Slayer's Bane mode for aggressive, fast-paced slaying

While Diablo Immortal was met with initial scepticism upon announcement, in the years since, it's managed to find a loyal following of players. Now, the isometric dungeon crawling, hack 'n slash RPG is set to get even more brutal with a new collaboration featuring Doom: The Dark Ages launching April 16th.

Doom: The Dark Ages sees the familiar figure of the Doom Slayer transplanted into the distant past, tearing his way through hordes of demons in this prequel to the new modern series of Doom (2016) and Doom: Eternal. Unsurprisingly, it makes for a fitting crossover with the dark fantasy brutality of Diablo.

As part of the collaboration, you'll be able to jump into a new twist on Survivor's Bane, named Slayer's Bane. Wielding a variety of brutal weaponry such as the Shield Saw, Dreadmace and, of course, the Super Shotgun, this twist on the mode is about speed, aggression and crowd control.

The clothes maketh the slayer

Of course, it wouldn't be Diablo if there weren't some exciting cosmetics to drape your adventurer in. The Praetor Armor is accompanied by new weapon skins and familiars such as the Cacodemon and a new Serrat mount. Suffice it to say you'll be slaying in style.

And, of course, there's also hordes of demons making their debut from Doom as they invade the world of Sanctuary. Ranging from Imps to the iconic Cyberdemon itself. All topped off with The Crucible, a new legendary gem that rewards the kind of 'fist to the face' aggression exemplified by the Slayer.

While Diablo: Immortal may set the standard for hack 'n slash on mobile, it's far from the only option for RPG enthusiasts. Why not check out our list of the best RPGs on iOS to see what other picks we think are worth playing?