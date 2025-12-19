Diablo Immortal to debut its massive capstone for the year with The First and Last King

Diablo-olical

With how many big releases are getting major updates, Christmas events or other must-plays this season, you might have forgotten about Diablo Immortal. But NetEase's adaptation of the hit dungeon crawler isn't about to miss out, as Diablo Immortal's capstone update for the year arrives!

Dubbed The First and Last King, this update will see Immortal switch gears from being the sequel to Diablo II, and into being the prequel for Diablo III. As Albrecht, Diablo's first human host, seeks to seize the world of Sanctuary for himself, it'll be up to you to help put a stop to him.

You'll uncover a new trail leading you on the path of Albrecht's army, but be sure to stick around Sharval for a while as they'll need your help to enter both the Ensteig Bailey and Barrow Tombs of Aughild, where you'll take on a host of new bosses to boot.

Early Christmas gift

Diablo Immortal may have been a bit controversial upon first being announced (understatement of the century, I know), but in terms of living up to the lore, it's making quite the effort. Admittedly, bridging the gap between Diablo II and III is a difficult proposition, but for many of you, it'll be a great time to jump in and experience this untold period.

As for other goodies, you can also nab a brand-new portal based on World of Warcraft's massive new housing update. And keep your eyes peeled, because there's another new crossover event coming later this month, too!

