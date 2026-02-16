Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor - Weapons tier list (February 2026) - Boomsticks and Cryo Grenades

Updated on February 16th, 2026 - Version: 1.0.11

First of all, I want to say that I’ve spent countless hours playing games like Halls of Torment and Valhalla Survival. Unfortunately, I’ve gotten older, but on the bright side, that means I have a lot of experience with this genre. So I always have a general idea of how I want to play.

As for Deep Rock Galactic, I didn’t go in blind. I read and watched a lot of tier lists when I started playing.

The list I agree with the most is the one made by the user Nevermore2346. Maybe with a few small changes. Of course, there’s no list everyone agrees on. Each of us has our own style, and in the end, something that works for me might not work for someone else. That’s just how it is.

Still, this list will give you a very good idea of the current meta in the game. But enough with the introduction—let’s take a look at the best weapons in the game and talk a bit more specifically about some of them.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor - Weapons Tier List

Tier Weapon S Jury-Rigged Boomstick, Cryo Grenade, M1000 Classic, Drak-25 Plasma Carbine, "Thunderhead" Heavy Autocannon, ArmsKore Coil Gun, LMG Gun Platform, "Warthog" Auto 210, Krakatoa Sentinel, Cryo Cannon, Tactical Leadburster A Voltaic Shock Fence, Zhukov NUK17, Nishanka Boltshark X-80, BRT7 Burst Fire Gun, Seismic Repulsor, "Hurricane" Guided Rocket System, CRSPR Flamethrower, Colette Wave Cooker, Bulldog Heavy Revolver B TH-OR Bug Taser, Deepcore GK2, Firefly Hunter Drone, LOK-1 Smart Rifle, Deepcore PGL, Shard Diffractor, Subata 120, Impact Axe, K1-P Viper Drone C Voltaic Stun Sweeper, Arc-Tek Cryo Guard, Hi-Volt Thunderbird, Breach Cutter, Plasma Burster, Shredder Swarm Grenade, Corrosive Sludge Pump D "Lead Storm" Powered Minigun, Incendiary Grenade, "Stubby" Voltaic SMG, Neurotoxin Grenade, Experimental Plasma Charger F "Bulldog" Heavy Revolver

In the next pages, we’ll talk in a bit more detail about some specific weapons from each tier.