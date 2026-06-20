Valhalla Survival tier list - skills and heroes ranked

Updated on June 20th, 2026 - Version: 1.13.5

As someone who absolutely loves survival games (when done right), I always try to figure out the best way to play. If that is something you also think about, then I'm happy to say that you'll find everything you need to know about the game's heroes right here!

Below, I've ranked all of the skills and available heroes into a Valhalla Survival tier list, so you can make an educated decision when picking your main and deciding which skills to pick.

Of course, you can always swap between characters and pick different skills (depending on what comes), but you should always try to pick the best ones based on what stage you're playing. You can't pick more than six active skills and six passives, so I recommend you choose something that makes sense the first go around.

Picking the best hero

When it comes to Valhalla Survival, I would say that there is no definite "best hero". They all have their own perks, and depending on how you like to play, you can go for a ranged hero or a melee one. I personally prefer the ranged mage (Sorceress), since their ultimate also feels a lot stronger than others, but your preference might differ.

I've created a Valhalla Survival guide to help you make your survival journey a bit easier, and also found some codes you can redeem for free Diamonds!

The best skills

As for the skills, other than the class-specific skill, the other skills can be ranked. But, again, preferences might differ, but overall, I have ranked the skills according to how good they are for me.

Overall, Valhalla Survival lets you go with your gut, play based on trial and error, and eventually make a tier list of your own. This tier list is what I came up with after playing for quite a while, and as a F2P player.

Let's dive in, shall we?

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.