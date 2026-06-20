Valhalla Survival tier list - skills and heroes ranked
| Valhalla Survival
Updated on June 20th, 2026 - Version: 1.13.5
As someone who absolutely loves survival games (when done right), I always try to figure out the best way to play. If that is something you also think about, then I'm happy to say that you'll find everything you need to know about the game's heroes right here!
Below, I've ranked all of the skills and available heroes into a Valhalla Survival tier list, so you can make an educated decision when picking your main and deciding which skills to pick.
Of course, you can always swap between characters and pick different skills (depending on what comes), but you should always try to pick the best ones based on what stage you're playing. You can't pick more than six active skills and six passives, so I recommend you choose something that makes sense the first go around.
Picking the best heroWhen it comes to Valhalla Survival, I would say that there is no definite "best hero". They all have their own perks, and depending on how you like to play, you can go for a ranged hero or a melee one. I personally prefer the ranged mage (Sorceress), since their ultimate also feels a lot stronger than others, but your preference might differ.
I've created a Valhalla Survival guide to help you make your survival journey a bit easier, and also found some codes you can redeem for free Diamonds!
The best skillsAs for the skills, other than the class-specific skill, the other skills can be ranked. But, again, preferences might differ, but overall, I have ranked the skills according to how good they are for me.
Overall, Valhalla Survival lets you go with your gut, play based on trial and error, and eventually make a tier list of your own. This tier list is what I came up with after playing for quite a while, and as a F2P player.
Let's dive in, shall we?
Hero tier list | Skills tier list
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Valhalla Survival hero tier list
I personally feel like the heroes are up for everyone to decide for themselves. I ranked the Sorceress as the best since I've had the most success playing with it, and after trying the other heroes with various skill combos, I still feel they couldn't quite keep up with the Sorceress' clear speed and strength.
|Tier
|Hero
|Best
|Beowulf (Warrior), Urd (Warrior), Verdandi (Sorceress), Skuld (Rogue), Nilleroun (Rogue), Vidar (Warrior)
|Mid
|Sveila (Sorceress), Sparcona (Sorceress), Freyia (Sorceress), Lif (Sorceress), Skadi (Rogue)
|Average
|Mist (Rogue), Asherad (Warrior), Njord (Warrior), Roskva (Rogue)
Urd, Skuld and Verdandi are hands-down the best characters that deserve the throne of our Valhalla Survival tier list. They have their signature skills +1 from the hero passive, as well as increased damage against bosses. If you can invest in acquiring them, that's what you should play.
If you cannot spend any money, then my suggestion would be to play Lif (Sorceress). That's the hero I am currently playing, and she has absolutely no issues clearing any stage. She is a great F2P hero whose ultimate is also pretty good (considering she's free).
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Valhalla Survival skills tier list
Skills appear randomly each time you level up. You can have up to six active and six passive. Based on what skills you pick, you can eventually evolve them. Once a skill has been upgraded five times and it has its passive, it can be evolved. Therefore, the more you kill, the more levels you get, and you'll be able to evolve more skills.
|Tier
|Skills
|Best
|Barrier, The Void Path, Shackle Dash, Gust, Lightning Strike
|Mid
|Fire Wight, Water Wight, Lightning Blade, Penetrating Spear, Spinning Hammer, Path of Flames, Warping Ray, Gravity Orb, Rune of Elasticity
|Average
|Soul Calling, Ice Rain, Thunder Orb, Light Wight, Dark Wight, Frost Shard
Many of the skills you can select work well together. Personally, one of my favourites is Gust, since it can basically one-shot the enemies in the direction it goes. If fully evolved, it clears out waves easy-peasy. The other skill I like to pair with this is Lightning Strike. With a ranged hero, this combo is fantastic.
When it comes to Fire Wight and Water Wight, you want to pick them together. They evolve based on each other, so once you level up both to level three, they will fuse and allow you to have one more skill slot.
I used to play with Frost Shard and Ice Rain at the very start, but then I stopped picking them since they don't seem to work that well in the later stages. They're, at best, average skills.