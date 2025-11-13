5 new mobile games to try this week - November 13th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Race to the finish line with your trusty jetpack
- Turn back time with your sneaky kitty
- Get involved with the circle of life
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Timelie
The ability to turn back time can certainly come in handy, especially when there are killer robots hot on your trail. Timelie is a wordless puzzler where all you basically need to do is get from one end of a level to another in one piece - and it sounds simple enough if it weren't for the aforementioned robots.
Thankfully, you've also got a cute cat companion helping you sneak past these bots, and along with your ability to rewind time - plus a nifty trick where you can repair crumbling floors - you might just escape through the lab-like mess you're in…and maybe even recover your memory along the way.
2
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Why does it always have to be bugs? In Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, you'll take on the role of a lone dwarf mining riches in a hostile planet - thankfully, this Survivors-like reverse bullet hell offers plenty of boons and upgrades you can unlock to help you take down those pesky vermin so you can mine in peace (and in one piece).
As you explore the mysterious caves of Planet Hoxxes, you'll collect a variety of guns to add to your mining arsenal, as well as plenty of riches to hoard along the way. Since it's an auto-shooter, you can focus on the loot rather than the aiming and firing. It's all so you can complete the objectives set forth by the organisation known only as "The Company". Why do you even work for these people?
3
PolyPine
From nasty bugs and creepy crawlies, we move on to more tranquil things with PolyPine, a lovely low-poly forest-growing sim where you're tasked with making trees thrive. You'll need to nurture everything from seeds to saplings to full-grown trees, and because it's all about the circle of life, you'll also bear witness to dead plants and fallen trunks. It might sound a tad morbid, but it's all part of the ecosystem as you create a healthy habitat for all the plants and animals to grow.
Yes, the animals here need to be given much-needed TLC too, as they have their own habitat requirements you'll need to fulfil. And if it ever gets too serious for you, you can always tap on the animals to make them poop - that's part of life too, isn't it?
4
Jetpack Joyride Racing
The iconic jetpacking journey returns with more joyriding fun - this time as a competitive racer. In the aptly titled Jetpack Joyride Racing, you'll take on your beloved frenemies on quirky races using the coolest jetpacks you can drift and boost with - and it's all free to play.
Now, if you're looking to get a leg up, you can upgrade to Halfbrick+ to access new customisations and racers along with snazzy new tracks against up to 6 players, or team up with your buddies in Party Mode for more multiplayer mayhem. You can't let Barry Steakfries have all the fun, right?
5
Spark: Puzzles for the Curious
While physical fitness is important, it's also essential to keep our mental fitness in tip-top shape, which is where Spark's bite-sized daily puzzles come into play. The minimalist app offers four different types of puzzlers for your brain cells to work on, with everything from historical themes to current pop culture to keep your curiosity burning.
You can, for instance, arrange events chronologically to clear levels, or connect different cards to create links that hone your logic. We always have time to do our dailies in RPGs and gachas after all, so why not add a daily puzzle to your morning routine too?