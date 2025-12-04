Fate War tier list - The best characters to aid in your fight for survival

Survival is tricky without the best people fighting by your side. So, we've made a Fate War tier list so you can go into battle fully prepared.

Updated on December 4th, 2025 - Version: 1.0.39 - Latest Addition: King Arthur

Rather unusually for a game with summons, here, while some characters are better than others, they all have their uses. While some might appear to be a lowly A-rank, they might still put in a shift in PvE, making them worthwhile.

Even so, some are still better than others, which is why we've created this Fate War tier list, so you can make better decisions when it comes to upgrading your characters. Don't expect it to remain constant, however.

Since there are seasonal characters in Fate War, some of them unlock the more you play, with each coming season. That means, we'll update this article based on the most advanced server to date.

Focus on a single character from the start!

Some friendly advice. I suggest you start by focusing on one single character from the beginning. Be it Selena, Rex or Reynald, they can all work. Since Reynald is easier to obtain, he has a lot of potential, even though you might have to spend some Gems to reset the Talent Points.

Feel free to use this guide as a reference, and if you want to get your hands on some free Gems, make sure to claim the latest Fate War codes!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.