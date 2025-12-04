Fate War tier list - The best characters to aid in your fight for survival
Survival is tricky without the best people fighting by your side. So, we've made a Fate War tier list so you can go into battle fully prepared.
Updated on December 4th, 2025 - Version: 1.0.39 - Latest Addition: King Arthur
Rather unusually for a game with summons, here, while some characters are better than others, they all have their uses. While some might appear to be a lowly A-rank, they might still put in a shift in PvE, making them worthwhile.
Even so, some are still better than others, which is why we've created this Fate War tier list, so you can make better decisions when it comes to upgrading your characters. Don't expect it to remain constant, however.
Since there are seasonal characters in Fate War, some of them unlock the more you play, with each coming season. That means, we'll update this article based on the most advanced server to date.
Focus on a single character from the start!Some friendly advice. I suggest you start by focusing on one single character from the beginning. Be it Selena, Rex or Reynald, they can all work. Since Reynald is easier to obtain, he has a lot of potential, even though you might have to spend some Gems to reset the Talent Points.
Feel free to use this guide as a reference, and if you want to get your hands on some free Gems, make sure to claim the latest Fate War codes!
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ Tier
- Erin
- Reid
- Helda
- Amaterasu
- King Arthur
Amaterasu is a powerhouse. She can deal damage, ignoring the enemy's DEF or DMG Reduction with her Judgment. Once she gains her Reflective Light passive, she has a high chance of one-shotting the opponent by simply reflecting the incoming damage back at them. For all those reasons, she's sitting pretty at the top of our Fate War tier list.
Helda is a strong damage dealer who can reduce the enemy's healing and boost her DPS. She works well with Kaira, since she can extend the duration of debuffs on the enemies.
Erin is one of the best Cavalry-type soldiers. She can deal insane amounts of single-target DPS, making a great pair with Selena. Erin can be used in pretty much any game instance, from PvE to PvP and more.
2
S Tier
- Vista
- Reinhardt
- Kaira
- Aska
- Iris
Kaira deals burst damage, blinding the enemies briefly and reducing the damage they deal. She works great with Axemen as troops, and ideally, you want to pair her up with Reinhardt, since he will continuously buff her, while she inflicts debuffs on the enemies.
Iris is a dedicated healer. All of her skills revolve around keeping the troops alive, which can be crucial, but she can be quite situational. She only lands in this tier because she is not always needed, or she is not a "must-have" (depending on who you're up against).
Vista is usually used alongside Skerne for gathering resources. She has a strong support kit, granting ATK and DEF buffs to allies and reducing the enemy's ATK and DEF.
3
A Tier
- Voll
- Selena
- Kalthas
- Karl
- Kiana
Kiana can inflict crowd control upon the enemies, but she can also heal allies and provide some much-needed support, depending on the situation. She works great alongside Reinhardt.
Voll is a berserker who can deal burst damage, but doesn't sacrifice defensive skills for that. He has a chance to ignore the enemy's DEF with his High Morale passive, but he can be quite reliant on your troops having low HP.
Selena is a decent damage dealer, and with her Valkyrie's Rage passive, she can generate a lot of Rage. She buffs the Cavalry-type soldiers and can be a top-tier character.
4
B Tier
- Freyja
- Aelfwine
- Sara
- Reynals
- Rex
- Linda
Sara has a pretty straightforward kit. She can deal damage, but she can also debuff enemies. She is usually paired with Reinhardt, since she can apply debuffs, while he will buff himself.
Linda is just an A-rank character, but she is extremely good. She can be used with Kalthas, since they have a pretty good synergy: Kalthas debuffs the enemies, while Linda acts as a sub-DPS and buffer.
Rex is great. He makes, alongside Karl, an ironclad defensive frontline. They both complement each other, and given that they are both on the tankier side, they make one of the best front lines in Fate War.
5
C Tier
- Elena
- Skerne
- Sigrid
- Baldur
- Elia
In the C tier, we have some of the characters that are not really worth using towards the later stages of the game. They are mainly B-rank characters, with the occasional A-rank. I would strongly suggest you don't bother even upgrading them, let alone spending Talent Points on them.
With that, we come to the end of our Fate War tier list. We'll update it whenever the meta shifts, so do check back if you're a long-term player. And while you're here, why not check out our Summoners War Rush tier list and King of Sailing tier list?
Dungeon Hunter 6 Lieutenants tier list