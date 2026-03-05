MU: Pocket Knights tier list (March 2026) - Which classes are the best?
There are multiple classes to choose from in MU: Pocket Knights, and our tier list will guide you through each of them, saving you the burden of picking.
Updated on March 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.4.17
MU: Pocket Knights is a relaxed AFK RPG, perfect for people who don’t have much time for gaming during the day. If you’ve ever played anything like Seven Knights Idle Adventure or AFK Arena, imagine something similar but with plenty of elements from the original MU, just with cute chibi-style characters and vibrant colours.
Today, we’re going to talk about the different classes in the game, their strengths, and their weaknesses and give you something like a MU: Pocket Knights tier list. And that's enough with the introduction, let’s go!
1
Elf
Elf
Class Advancements
- Ranger
- Dark Elf
- High Elf
- Wind Strider
- Moonlight Hunter
- Shadow Elf
- Crown Elf
The Elf is something like a backline assassin. She melts bosses and priority targets thanks to her insane single‑target DPS and high dodge.
That said, she’s made of paper. Think of her as a glass cannon. She's amazing when it comes to boss fights, PvP, and late‑game progression, giving her a high position on our MU: Pocket Knights tier list. Stack Attack Speed + Crit to further her damage.Rating:S
2
Dark Knight
Dark Knight
Class Advancements
- Guardian
- Sword Master
- Royal Master
- Blade Master
- Dragon Slayer
- Shadow Knight
- Crown Knight
Dark Knight is your frontline wall. She soaks huge amounts of damage, blocks hits, and even reflects some back, but is also slow and has almost no DPS.
Best for tanking boss ultimates and keeping enemies off your Wizard and Elf. Stack HP + Block Rate to make her as unkillable as possible so your backline can do their job.Rating:A
3
Dark Wizard
Dark Wizard
Class Advancements
- Archmage
- Knightmage
- Magnum
- Vision Sage
- Dark Binder
- Shadow Sorcerer
- Crown Sorcerer
The Dark Wizard can attack whole areas (AoE Damage) and wipes out entire waves at once. He is the fastest unit for farming and dungeon clearing, but just like the Elf, he's also very fragile and must stay protected behind the Dark Knight.
Great for levelling, mob floors, and crowd control (CC). Build him with Cooldown Reduction + Magic Pen to spam his big spells nonstop.Rating:A+
4
Magic Gladiator
Magic Gladiator
Class Advancements
- Crusader
- Soulmaker
- Blood Knight
- Eternal Knight
- World Breaker
- Shadow Master
- Crown Master
Magic Gladiator is the most flexible class in the game. He mixes Dark Knight toughness with Wizard‑style damage, making him the most adaptable 4th slot unit.
He’s strong as a secondary tank or frontline caster, but it costs a lot to gear up, and he's weak if built halfway. Make up your mind and either full Strength or full Energy early so he actually shines instead of feeling like a jack of all trades.Rating:A-
And that brings us to the end of our MU: Pocket Knights tier list. But that's not all the content we have. We also have MU: Pocket Knights codes if you're looking for some freebies.
