MU: Pocket Knights tier list (March 2026) - Which classes are the best?

There are multiple classes to choose from in MU: Pocket Knights, and our tier list will guide you through each of them, saving you the burden of picking.

Updated on March 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.4.17

MU: Pocket Knights is a relaxed AFK RPG, perfect for people who don’t have much time for gaming during the day. If you’ve ever played anything like Seven Knights Idle Adventure or AFK Arena, imagine something similar but with plenty of elements from the original MU, just with cute chibi-style characters and vibrant colours.

Today, we’re going to talk about the different classes in the game, their strengths, and their weaknesses and give you something like a MU: Pocket Knights tier list. And that's enough with the introduction, let’s go!