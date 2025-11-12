Deep Rock Galactic Survivor brings surly space dwarf action to mobile, out now

Rock and phone!

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor has finally released on mobile

It brings the dwarven mining action of the original to a new format

Pick from four classes, different weapons and upgrades, and try the first two biomes totally free!

When it comes to four-player co-op shooters with space dwarves, there's few better than Deep Rock Galactic. Erm, in fact, there aren't any apart from it as far as I know. Either way, you'll now be able to take all the fun of space dwarves into your pocket with the release of Deep Rock Galactic Survivor!

Available free to try, with the option to purchase the full experience for $9.99 (or your regional equivalent), Deep Rock Galactic Survivor does exactly as it says on the tin. Transporting you to the hostile alien planet of Hoxxes IV, you play a lone dwarf miner fighting their way through hordes of Glyphid aliens to extract mineral wealth.

It's just you, your gun, and your robotic buddy, BOSCO, to help you along. And while fans will note many mechanics and features taken right from the PC original, newcomers can also enjoy a much more claustrophobic, objective-based take on the survivor format.

Danger. Darkness. Dwarves.

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor will challenge you with different mission objectives and biomes, meaning you won't just be running down a timer or trying to hunt down easter eggs. You'll also be able to pick from four different classes drawn straight from the original and benefit from a suite of upgrades and weapons.

Speaking as an unapologetic fan of Deep Rock Galactic, I'm pretty excited for Survivor to finally make its way to mobile. It's not the first foray the franchise has made into roguelikes, what with the upcoming Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, but for its first mark on mobile, I think it's going to be quite a special one.

In the meantime, though, if you've got a thirst for survivors-likes that can't be slaked (there's a new word for you,) then come let us serve you a refreshing list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors!