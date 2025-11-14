The Wrapp - Intergalactic dwarves, flashy action RPGs, and temple running

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

After a brief hiatus (I was on holiday, sorry folks), The Wrapp is back! This week, Dann engages caps lock as a result of returning to Pokémon TCG Pocket while Jupiter dives into MySims Kingdom. Elsewhere, Will is determined to keep the Halloween spirit alive, and Iwan is hanging out with space-faring Dwarves.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

I have not come to terms with the spooky season being over yet… It's too early for all the cheery seasonal stuff to come into play. I need more haunting, but I can't control the way that commerce flows (at least, for now), so I'll just go with it. Since The Nightmare Before Christmas surprised everyone by being both a Halloween and Christmas movie, completely overlooking Thanksgiving, perhaps there are mobile games that do the same?

So far, I've gotten no bites on Google Play, Itch, or the App Store, but I'll keep looking and see what I discover.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

It’s all about running from temple guardians and stealing forbidden loot for me this weekend, because Temple Run 3 is in soft launch in my region, and I am compelled to keep trying over and over again until I grab that elusive treasure.

My reflexes aren’t the best, and these kinds of timed, pressure-filled romps through dangerous dungeons are always nerve-wracking, but I don’t know what it is about roguelike elements that always keep me hooked. I might need an intervention at some point, but for now, that cursed idol awaits.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I have returned from America, and I have no idea what time and date it is. What I do know, however, is that I shall be jumping into Duet Night Abyss this weekend. I have been very intrigued by its dual protagonist angle, which I am pretty sure I will really dislike, but you have to confirm these things. Of course, the lack of gacha in a gacha game is also a big draw. I hope it turns out to be a good one.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

After a couple of months away from it, with a quick plug-pull of the subscription and rapid uninstall, I was feeling pretty good about abandoning my exceptional progress at Pokémon TCG: Pocket… I was burned out after not managing to get any new cards, pack after pack, and having to basically spend the little reward dust they give you to unlock new cards. I also had a laundry list of concerns with the app as it was growing.

Well, yesterday a couple of friends basically reconditioned me, 1984-style and now Big Brother’s back in the friend’s list, baby. It turns out that I missed a limited-time pack that will likely never ever return - sure, that sucks - but they’ve added in a share feature so people can see the cards that you need from old packs. That and they’ve made it so that WHEN YOU ARE BROWSING THE PREVIOUS PACKS, YOU CAN ACCORDIAN-FOLD THEM UP SO THAT YOU DON’T HAVE TO SCROLL 2000 CARDS.

Looks like Pokémon cards are back on the menu.

Jupiter Hadley Staff Writer

Oh god! I am back! I have this massive issue where I have 50k live pictures and videos on my phone, and I will not part with any of them, so I have no storage. With that in mind, I will be playing Pokémon Go over the weekend! It’s Wild Arena, and while I won’t be going to their seemingly last-minute thing in Doncaster, I will be playing with my local community. It’s been rainy all week, so hopefully things brighten up. I will be out most of the day, catching and collecting.

I have also been diving into MySims Kingdom, admittedly for a review, and will be going more into that over the weekend to make sure I get the game. I didn’t see MySims the first time around, so I'm happy to be able to play an updated version now, and see what all the nostalgia was about.

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

Thanks to being stuck on a terrible mobile internet connection for the foreseeable future, my gaming options for this weekend are going to be pretty limited! I think I’ve really taken for granted just how many games run online now, and just how little I have downloaded at any given moment.

I’ll most likely end up either hopping back on the Ace Attorney Investigations train, since I rudely abandoned it mid-case at some point a few weeks ago. It’s a pretty nice remaster, and I’ll certainly take playing it on a Switch (or TV) sized screen over the original DS any day. I’m also tempted to dive back into Animal Crossing: New Horizons, given the recent news about its comeback. I’m just a little worried that all my villagers are going to rightfully hate me after being an absent mayor for so long…

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Believe it or not, I’m actually playing something new this week! Deep Rock Galactic Survivor is out, and being a huge fan of the original, I think it’s fair to say this was on my ‘must play’ list. Having given it a go, I’m finding it quite fun, but also quite a drain on my phone.

It’s made me consider one of the core strengths of Vampire Survivors, which is that it’s optimised and low-res enough to handle huge hordes and flashy skills. And while DRG Survivor is still very fun (especially if you’re a fan like me), it does feel a bit smaller in scale and action.

Oh, and I’m also still jetlagged from that trip to Los Angeles in case you were wondering.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

There are two games that are calling out to me this week, both of which have already been mentioned. The first is Duet Night Abyss, which I previewed earlier this year and came away incredibly impressed with the movement and gunplay. However, I played it on PC, so I'm intrigued to see how well all of that translates to mobile.

Additionally, I'm tempted to try Deep Rock Galactic Survivor. Unlike Iwan, I have no history with the original, nor do I particularly like dwarves, honestly. However, I love a Survivors-like when they're done well, and this one certainly looks appropriately pretty.