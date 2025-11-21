The Wrapp - Surviving Resident Evil, old habits, and time-twisting felines

Happy Friday (or whenever you're reading this) and welcome to the latest edition of The Wrapp. This week, Dann has fallen deep into Resident Evil Survival Unit. The allure of zombies and Leon S. Kennedy's perfect hair are apparently too strong for anyone to resist. Elsewhere, Iwan's excited for Vampire Crawlers but is otherwise still playing Balatro, and Shaun has returned to one of his previous loves.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’ve fallen for the hype, if such a thing can be said, and downloaded the new Resident Evil game - Resident Evil Survival Unit. It is, as expected, a modern mobile MMORTS. However, it’s a particularly well-done one with a few features deliberately designed to balance things out and a really solid application of the IP.

While I’ve been enjoying my time with it, it is a constant reminder that you’ll often get two games when you buy a highly-advertised, big-budget mobile game - the game advertised, and the game designed. In this case, both are strong; I enjoy the exploration phases with their classic Resident Evil-style puzzles (A weird key! A set of bolt cutters locked in a safe that needs a battery cell, which you find in a funny box that needs a missing puzzle slab) and moody atmosphere; however, I do wish that there was more of it.

The MMORTS side of it is certainly serviceable too. I’ve managed to join an alliance that hasn’t torn itself apart yet, and the included auto-rally functions and ‘quarantine’ system are nice inclusions. I also like that the PvP ‘exploration’-style combats are built in from the get-go - possibly inspired by Rise of Kingdom’s similar system - however, some bits aren’t quite there just yet… time will tell though.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I might be a tad late to the party, but I’ve decided to give Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond a go. It’s been nominated for Best Strategy Game this year, and since I enjoyed playing Hearthstone so much, I feel like this’ll be right up my alley.

Oh, and if you haven’t yet, have a look at the awards page as voting is now open for the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards! If you’ve sunk hours into any particular RPG or card battler or puzzle adventure or whatnot this year - and you wish you could stop playing but you simply can’t because it’s just that good - now’s your chance to give that game some love.

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

I know I sound like a broken record, but to the surprise of no one, I'm going to spend my weekend playing The Sims 4. After my extremely unlucky attempt at running a hotel, I'm keen to see what I can do more successfully using the new Getaways feature. Maybe I'll have a go at building a ski resort up in Mt Komorebi, to go with all this cold weather we're having…

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

The Google Play Award winners were recently announced, and looking through them reminded me of an old love: Wuthering Waves. I played it relentlessly when it released, to the point where I had absolutely no more content to do. Sadly, that lull led me to drift away, but I think I shall resume my journey with Rover this weekend.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Ooh, new Vampire Survivors spinoff! Jokes aside, Vampire Crawlers looks pretty good, although I’m sure Poncle are pulling another of their long-term jokes by not making a platformer. I haven’t had the time to dip back into Deep Rock Galactic Survivor, but since I’ll be away for the weekend, I’ll doubtless find myself some Balatro time.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

Hello and welcome to another round of "Let's Play Something Related to an Old Anime You've Never Heard Of!" This week's (and part of next week's) winner is Saint Seiya EX, based on the Seiya series from Toei Animation. I'll be diving into the 3D team-based autobattler, where my team of Saints will fight hard to take down the forces of Hades. It's got all the punching and gacha that you could hope for and a bit more.

Then there's a fair amount of Resident Evil Survival Unit and Besiege to play along the way as well.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

I've always been, and will probably continue to be, a dog person. However, I'm not opposed to cats whatsoever. In fact, I think they're pretty darn cute, so whenever an adorable feline makes a starring appearance in a game, I take notice. As such, I'm looking forward to playing Timelie (check out Jack's review) this weekend.

It's about a young girl and her cat companion trying to escape (or infiltrate?) a facility filled with dangerous robots. Fortunately, our heroine has time-manipulation powers that will give her an edge over her mechanised foes if used correctly. I've mentioned before that I love puzzlers, and this one looks absolutely beautiful. I only hope it delivers more on the cat front than the last feline adventure I played. Stray was just missing something. Although the dedicated meow button was, of course, greatly appreciated.