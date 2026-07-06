Eternal Sword Pact tier list (July 2026) - Which class should you pick?
| Eternal Sword Pact
No matter how hard developers try, it's very difficult to balance every class. Eternal Sword Pact is no different, and our tier list will tell you which came out of the oven a little too hot.
Updated on July 6th, 2026 - Version: 6.2
Inspired by the Shan Hai Jing, a Chinese text known in English as the Classic of Mountains and Seas, Eternal Sword Pact is an MMORPG featuring massive Guild vs. Guild battles. The action takes place in a vast open world filled with characters inspired by mythology.
Players take on the role of the Demon Lord and embark on a journey across mountains and seas to unite the Demon Clan and defeat the mighty Demon God, Xie.
Eternal Sword Pact includes many classic MMO elements such as tactical combat, familiars, PvP, customisation, and a Couple System. Of course, the game also features several classes, each with various skills and abilities.
There are four available classes, and if you're not sure which one to choose, we've got you covered with our Eternal Sword Pact tier list. In this article, you'll discover the strengths and weaknesses of each class, as well as how they perform in different situations.
But before we dive in, why not check out our Eternal Sword Pact code list? These redeem codes grant useful rewards like ingots and gems, so don't miss out.
With that said, let's jump into our Eternal Sword Pact tier list.Original article by Charlene Tavares. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier - Dragon Lancer
Dragon Lancer is a powerful warrior specialised in fire-based attacks. It is both the perfect class for beginners and the top-ranked class in our Eternal Sword Pact tier list, as it deals massive damage, has strong durability, and is extremely fast. Its skills are effective for both single-target and AoE combat, allowing it to perform well in the middle of battle.
On the other hand, Dragon Lancer does have a few weaknesses. Since its element is Fire, it is vulnerable to Water and Ice, so be careful when fighting these types of enemies. Although the class is quite fast, it needs to be at close range, which can be risky and may not suit players who prefer to stay safe in the back.
Overall, Dragon Lancer truly shines in boss fights, against elite enemies, and in PvP.
2
A Tier - Spiritfox
Spiritfox is a graceful class that uses floral magic attacks. It uses an umbrella to fight, deals strong damage, and excels at mid-range. This mage can also transform, becoming even stronger when it is in the heart of battle. Its burst damage is excellent, allowing it to take out groups of enemies quickly.
Be careful when playing Spiritfox, though. It has relatively low health, so it's safer to stay at mid-range, especially when the mage is not transformed. Even though its skills are powerful, they can be a bit slow to cast, so this class requires some practice to master.
Once mastered, Spiritfox shines in both PvE and PvP.
3
B Tier - Lunarborn
Lunarborn is an archer class, so it's designed for ranged combat. Its bow deals solid damage while keeping it safe at the back, and its skills can be used for both single enemies and groups. It is a very safe and easy class to play, making it a good pick for beginners.
Of course, it has some obvious weaknesses. Lunarborn needs to stay away from the frontline due to its playstyle, so close-range combat should be avoided. It also needs some space to move properly, which can sometimes be tricky. Finally, it may take a while for him to defeat stronger enemies.
Lunarborn shines in PvE against groups of enemies, especially early in the game.
4
C Tier - Sword Sage
Sword Sage is a swordsman class focused on melee combat and combos. It is actually a very strong class, wielding a blade and using Frost-based skills. Its versatility allows it to be effective against both single enemies and groups, and it can summon a shield to protect itself and its allies. It is also a fast class.
So, why is it ranked so low on our Eternal Sword Pact tier list? Because this class is difficult to master.
First of all, it must stay in close range, making it more dangerous to play than mage classes. Its damage is lower than that of the Dragon Lancer, and it requires perfect timing. Once mastered, Sword Sage shines in most fights, both for dealing damage to enemies and protecting allies. And that concludes our Eternal Sword Pact tier list! All of these classes are really fun to play and powerful, so before choosing, you should consider your preferred playstyle. Don't forget that some classes are harder to master than others.
We've also got a few other lists for you to peruse, including a Legend of Elements tier list and MU: Pocket Knights tier list.