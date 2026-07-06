Eternal Sword Pact tier list (July 2026) - Which class should you pick?

No matter how hard developers try, it's very difficult to balance every class. Eternal Sword Pact is no different, and our tier list will tell you which came out of the oven a little too hot.

Updated on July 6th, 2026 - Version: 6.2

Inspired by the Shan Hai Jing, a Chinese text known in English as the Classic of Mountains and Seas, Eternal Sword Pact is an MMORPG featuring massive Guild vs. Guild battles. The action takes place in a vast open world filled with characters inspired by mythology.

Players take on the role of the Demon Lord and embark on a journey across mountains and seas to unite the Demon Clan and defeat the mighty Demon God, Xie.

Eternal Sword Pact includes many classic MMO elements such as tactical combat, familiars, PvP, customisation, and a Couple System. Of course, the game also features several classes, each with various skills and abilities.

There are four available classes, and if you're not sure which one to choose, we've got you covered with our Eternal Sword Pact tier list. In this article, you'll discover the strengths and weaknesses of each class, as well as how they perform in different situations.

But before we dive in, why not check out our Eternal Sword Pact code list? These redeem codes grant useful rewards like ingots and gems, so don't miss out.

With that said, let's jump into our Eternal Sword Pact tier list.

Original article by Charlene Tavares. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.