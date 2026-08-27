Menu
How Tos

CookieRun: Crumble Licorice Cookie guide

With our CookieRun: Crumble Licorice Cookie guide, you can make the most of your Licorice Servants and buff up your squad with this proper SR Tank.

CookieRun: Crumble Licorice Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

Licorice Cookie might appear mean, or even downright evil - after all, if you've seen Last Cookie Standing, you'll see that he does have some "evil" tendencies, but he's a real softie at heart. 

So, we'll instead focus on Licorice Cookie as featured in CookieRun: Crumble, and share with you the best Sugar Runes you can give him. After all, he's a tank that can't really inflict much damage (other than emotional damage).

  • Element: Dark
  • Type: Tank
  • Rarity: SR

Cookie description:

Swings a giant scythe to summon chewy Licorice Servants. At a young age, Licorice Cookie dreamed of one day becoming an apprentice to a great sorcerer. However, repeated failure and rejection appears to have made him quite bitter towards just about everything - to the extent his diary's pages are packed with these complaints. It's an open secret that the Servants secretly read Licorice Cookie's diary every night.

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Licorice Servants

Fires dark lightning, dealing damage to enemies and summoning Licorice Servants.
  • Cooldown: 8 sec
  • DMG Dealt: 60.8% / 64% / 67.4% / 70.9% / 74.6% / 78.5% of ATK
  • Effect Radius: 1
  • Lightning & Servant Summon Count (Volley): 3
  • Summon ATK Multiplier: 20.7% / 21.8% / 22.9% / 24.1% / 25.4% / 26.7% of Caster ATK
  • Summon DEF Ratio: 100% of Caster's DEF
  • Summon HP Ratio: 5% of Caster's HP
  • Summon Duration: 5 / 5 / 5 / 7 / 7 / 7 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Licorice Cookie only has one synergy - he is a receiver for Volley Synergy, which is granted by Herb Cookie, Tiger Lily Cookie, or Cheesecake Cookie. 

  • Licorice Cookie
  • Herb Cookie
  • (+ others)

best sugar runes for licorice cookie in cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for Licorice Cookie

Since his main focus is soaking up damage (and his ATK scaling is kinda bad), you should instead focus on giving Licorice Cookie as much DEF as you can.

  • DEF AMP
  • HP AMP
  • Skill Haste
  • DMG Reduction
  • Resistance Rate Increase

How about taking a peek at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list next to see how the rest of the team stacks against him? And for extra resources, our CookieRun: Crumble codes might prove useful too!

CookieRun: Crumble icon
Download now!
CookieRun: Crumble
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.