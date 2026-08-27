With our CookieRun: Crumble Licorice Cookie guide, you can make the most of your Licorice Servants and buff up your squad with this proper SR Tank.

Licorice Cookie might appear mean, or even downright evil - after all, if you've seen Last Cookie Standing, you'll see that he does have some "evil" tendencies, but he's a real softie at heart.

So, we'll instead focus on Licorice Cookie as featured in CookieRun: Crumble, and share with you the best Sugar Runes you can give him. After all, he's a tank that can't really inflict much damage (other than emotional damage).

Element : Dark

: Dark Type : Tank

: Tank Rarity: SR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Licorice Servants

Cooldown: 8 sec

DMG Dealt: 60.8% / 64% / 67.4% / 70.9% / 74.6% / 78.5% of ATK

Effect Radius: 1

Lightning & Servant Summon Count (Volley): 3

Summon ATK Multiplier: 20.7% / 21.8% / 22.9% / 24.1% / 25.4% / 26.7% of Caster ATK

Summon DEF Ratio: 100% of Caster's DEF

Summon HP Ratio: 5% of Caster's HP

Summon Duration: 5 / 5 / 5 / 7 / 7 / 7 sec

Swings a giant scythe to summon chewy Licorice Servants. At a young age, Licorice Cookie dreamed of one day becoming an apprentice to a great sorcerer. However, repeated failure and rejection appears to have made him quite bitter towards just about everything - to the extent his diary's pages are packed with these complaints. It's an open secret that the Servants secretly read Licorice Cookie's diary every night.Fires dark lightning, dealing damage to enemies and summoning Licorice Servants.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Licorice Cookie

Herb Cookie

(+ others)

Licorice Cookie only has one synergy - he is a receiver for Volley Synergy, which is granted by Herb Cookie , Tiger Lily Cookie, or Cheesecake Cookie.

Best Sugar Runes for Licorice Cookie

DEF AMP

HP AMP

Skill Haste

DMG Reduction

Resistance Rate Increase

Since his main focus is soaking up damage (and his ATK scaling is kinda bad), you should instead focus on giving Licorice Cookie as much DEF as you can.

How about taking a peek at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list next to see how the rest of the team stacks against him? And for extra resources, our CookieRun: Crumble codes might prove useful too!