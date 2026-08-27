CookieRun: Crumble's first major update sees you collecting three new Cookies and battling in co-op Guild Raids

CookieRun: Crumble has received its first major update since launch

It introduces three new cookies: Tea Knight, Pinot Noir, and Brightseeker

There's also a co-operative Guild Raid mode to get stuck into with your pals

After its launch almost a month ago, CookieRun: Crumble has become something of a phenomenon, particularly in our virtual PG office, with both Dann and Cristina getting super into it. Now, they'll have a little more to sink their sweet teeth into with the arrival of co-op Guild Raids and three new Cookies in the game's first major update.

I don't know about you, but new characters are almost always more exciting than a game mode, so we'll start there. First up, there’s Brightseeker Cookie, a TSSR, Ranged unit who attacks enemies with laser beams provided by her Lollipop Drones. Yeah, I'm not too sure of the science behind that either, though I have no real intention of questioning it too much.

Alongside Brightseeker, we have Pinot Noir Cookie, an SSR and Support. Hailing from the D’vine Abbey, they attack enemies with shadowy projectiles that hinder enemy healing. Alongside that, Pinot Noir can bolster rapid fire rate and provide resistance to lift. Is all that helpful enough to earn them a high spot on our CookieRun: Crumble tier list? Time will tell.

That's the way the cookies crumble

Last, and by no means least, we have SSR and Tank, Tea Knight Cookie. This one's a guild medal exchange exclusive, so don't expect to snag them through the usual methods. As for what he does, Tea Knight offers up a Boss damage buff, pretty much making him ideal for the new mode, Guild Conquest.

As mentioned at the top, it’s a co-operative mode that sees you working alongside your Guildmates to take down a raid boss. However, it's not as straightforward as dropping their HP to zero and celebrating with a group hug. The goal is to get the highest combined score to beat out the other Guilds vying for that coveted top spot. A good performance will earn you Guild Medals, Honor Rewards, and exclusive Cookies and Pets.

CookieRun: Crumble is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below. And if you're already playing, don't forget to redeem these CookieRun: Crumble codes for extra goodies.