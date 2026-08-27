He rocks, he rolls, and is one of the best supports you can get - and our CookieRun: Crumble Rockstar Cookie guide can help you make the most of him!

Let's be honest for a second - Rockstar Cookie IS a rockstar, literally and figuratively, in every single Cookie Run game out there. No matter where he makes an appearance, he will be a solid choice.

He's one of the best healers in Kingdom (for an Epic Cookie), one of the best supports in Tower of Adventures, and now an exceptional support in Crumble. He is also a provider of Pierce Synergy for Wind Archer Cookie, which makes him extremely valuable (and a must-upgrade).

If you're eager to see his best build, then let's dive into it.

Element : Fire

: Fire Type : Support

: Support Rarity: SR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Legend of Rock

What you listen to is what you bake, apparently! This Cookie had to have been created by a Witch who was rocking out to some of the latest hits. That's the only possible explanation for the intensity of his rock spirit! ROCK AND ROLL!Fires musical notes, dealing damage to enemies.

Grants shields to nearby allies through performance and grants Pierce Synergy.

Cooldown: 10 sec

Shield: 5% / 6% / 7% / 8% / 9% / 10% of Caster's HP

Pierce Synergy: 2 / 2 / 2 / 3 / 3 / 3

Effect Radius (Range): 3

Duration: 9 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Since it's either Rockstar Cookie or Strawberry Shortcake Cookie granting the Pierce Synergy, you want to make sure at least one of them is deployed alongside Wind Archer Cookie.

Basically, that's the duo that you need. Other than that, you can deploy Macaron Cookie or Toothpaste Cookie to grant him the Range Synergy.

Rockstar Cookie

Macaron Cookie

Wind Archer Cookie

(+ others)

Best Sugar Runes for Rockstar Cookie

(mandatory) HP AMP

Skill AMP

As a Cookie that doesn't exactly rely on dealing any damage, you want your Rockstar Cookie to buff those shields as much as possible. For that, you will need to find the HP AMP and Skill AMP Sugar Runes. The rest are just added bonuses.

As for how you should build your team, our guide on the best CookieRun: Crumble teams should come in handy.