CookieRun: Crumble Melon Soda Cookie guide

Though incredibly cute, Melon Soda Cookie is an excellent DPS, so check out this CookieRun: Crumble guide to learn her best Sugar Runes.

She's a strong contender for "The Most Adorable Cookie in Cookie Run Crumble" (according to me, of course), but she's also a strong Cookie to have on your team. She's Melon Soda Cookie, a Ranger who shoots volleys at enemies, and is meant to fit into most teams that focus on farming (not bossing).

She has some of the best AoE skills in the game, since her kit gives her increasingly more shots, boosted by the Rapid Fire Synergy. Below we'll have a look at the best Sugar Runes for her, and a couple of Cookies that she has good synergy with.

Element : Water

: Water Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Soda Blast

Cooldown: 5.25 sec

DMG Dealt: 45.6% / 48.1% / 50.6% / 53.2% / 56% / 59% of ATK

Shot Count (Rapid Fire): 20 / 20 / 20 / 25 / 25 / 25

Sweet, refreshing, and filled with joy! Melon Soda Cookie sparkles with charm from every angle! Bursting into the big city with dreams of becoming an influencer, she's determined to make her name shine. And with her trusty Melon Soda Cannon in hand, one fizzy shot might just send her skyrocketing to fame!Rapidly fires her gun forward, dealing damage to enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Melon Soda Cookie

Scorpion Cookie

Grapevine Cookie

Rye Cookie

Pomegranate Cookie

Lime Cookie

Devil Cookie

Cheesecake Cookie

Nameless Cake Hound

Herb Cookie

Rockstar Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

A complete team that focuses on Melon Soda Cookie (and is fairly beginner-friendly) would look something like this:

Best Sugar Runes for Melon Soda Cookie

ATK AMP

CRIT%

CRIT DMG

Accuracy Rate

Skill AMP

Building her as a DPS is fairly simple - focus on ATK AMP, and if you want (and can), throw in some CRIT% or CRIT DMG, and she's good to go. Her Sugar Runes can be quite flexible in that regard, as long as she has damage.