Legend of Mushroom best builds for each class
| Legend of Mushroom
- There are three classes: Warrior, Archer, and Mage
- Choose between physical, ranged, and magic
- Each has two tiers and gear can change how they perform
Legend of Mushroom doesn't waste any time setting up the scenario: You're a mushroom on a mission to become a legend. How are you going to do that? You're going on a grand adventure where you'll be slaying all a manner of creatures that may or may not be as adorable as you are.
You're also pretty creative fungi that can make the most of whatever items and clothing that you get your… nubs on. This is thanks to a magic lamp that a mystical entity has bestowed upon you and will provide a lot of the power that you need to succeed.
However, even magic objects and a special vending machine can't change the mushroom you are at the core. You'll start as a little Shroomie that will grow and become stronger with time until you can reach Promotions that increase your overall power.
But, what's even more empowering is the ability to Evolve. Once you reach certain levels, you can evolve your Shroomie into a new form where they'll gain abilities and a new form. This leads to a big choice: What kind of Mushroom do you want to become and how do you make them the best? Well, this guide is here to help.
1
The Warrior
So, you've decided to follow the path of the fighter. You want to be on the frontlines with your armour, shield, and whatever heavy weapon you can wield. This is the first row of the tier tree that will unlock when you reach level 30. This class is all about being tough and robust, giving you techniques that allow you to absorb damage and counter enemies with serious damage. It's a strong class for enduring tough fights and eliminating targets one by one. As such, when you're filtering gear through the lamp, you should pick stats that improve the class' offensive capabilities. Prioritize getting gear that grants increased Crit Rate, Combo, Counterstrike, and Stun. Once you reach level 50, you'll have a choice between two paths.
- The Swordsman is the more defensive, being able to tank more damage to survive even the longest fights.
- The Axe Warrior is the more offensive, taking hits and responding with a flurry of fast and powerful blows to eliminate enemies quickly.
2
The Archer
You see yourself as someone who prefers keeping your distance and using accuracy to pinpoint your targets' weak points. You're taking up your bow and arrows to follow this class, the second row in the tier tree. If you go with this class, you're thinking about ways to hit enemies quickly with deadly precision. This means you'll be staying away from foes, but you'll be able to rely on agility and evasion to avoid getting hit. With debilitating skills and draining pals, this class can deal the finishing blow with ease. They also can summon allies for some extra support and firepower. For this class, rub the magic lamp to get gear that improves things like Crit Rate, Evasion, Skill Crit, and Stun. These will reduce enemy attack opportunities and help you inflict the most damage with your shots. Here are the two paths of the bow.
- The Shadow Sniper uses a traditional long bow made for extreme precision and high damage but a slower attack rate.
- The Wind Crossbower is a fast-firing ranged attacker that is more mobile but goes for volume more than impact.
3
The Mage
Don't sit there and say that you've never once wondered what it'd be like to have magical powers. So many games have magic as a standard way of life and it's one that your Shroomie can choose to follow.
The third and bottom row of the tier tree gives your Shroomie the ability to wield arcane power against their enemies and for their benefit. Of course, as it goes for those with such force, they'll be held back by physical limitations and a preference to avoid direct conflict. They can cast all sorts of magic spells but have a focus on recovery magic for themselves and powerful AoE spells which is helpful when fighting groups of enemies and bosses with huge targets. To best aid your blossoming magic mushroom, you should grab magic lamp gear that improves Skill Crit, Regeneration, Evasion, and Combo. This will let your massive spells have a greater impact while also working to keep your caster healthy and out of danger. When you've got enough experience, you can choose one of two types of magic to practice.
- The Healer is a support class that is more about using magic to empower the self and debilitate the enemy so that other damage sources can finish off enemies.
- The Spellcaster is a destructive magic user that pumps out high damage with no regard to personal safety, putting them at risk during cooldowns.
These are the best builds in Legend of Mushroom that you can use with each class. We hope that it cleared some important conundrums that you might've had. If you have some basic questions about the game, we have answered them in the Legend of Mushroom guide that just got out.