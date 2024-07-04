Legend of Mushroom best builds for each class

There are three classes: Warrior, Archer, and Mage

Choose between physical, ranged, and magic

Each has two tiers and gear can change how they perform

Legend of Mushroom doesn't waste any time setting up the scenario: You're a mushroom on a mission to become a legend. How are you going to do that? You're going on a grand adventure where you'll be slaying all a manner of creatures that may or may not be as adorable as you are.

You're also pretty creative fungi that can make the most of whatever items and clothing that you get your… nubs on. This is thanks to a magic lamp that a mystical entity has bestowed upon you and will provide a lot of the power that you need to succeed.

However, even magic objects and a special vending machine can't change the mushroom you are at the core. You'll start as a little Shroomie that will grow and become stronger with time until you can reach Promotions that increase your overall power.

But, what's even more empowering is the ability to Evolve. Once you reach certain levels, you can evolve your Shroomie into a new form where they'll gain abilities and a new form. This leads to a big choice: What kind of Mushroom do you want to become and how do you make them the best? Well, this guide is here to help.