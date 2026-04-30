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Cookie Run Kingdom: Mozzarella Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Honestly, any day with mozzarella in the mix is a good day - especially with our guide on the best Mozzarella Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Cookie Run Kingdom: Mozzarella Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Mozzarella Cookie relies on a lot of ATK, Cooldown and DMG Resist Bypass
  • She buffs the other Earth-type cookies on the team
  • Her skill works great in Story Mode, especially with other AoE cookies

The adorable Mozzarella Cookie was released some time ago, along with the chapters featuring Golden Cheese Cookie and the Lost Golden City. Of course, that was quite some time ago, and even to date, she still is a good cookie for the Story Mode thanks to the amount of damage she does.

Her design is what first drew me to her, and if you followed the story, you'll know that she's one smart (yet tough) cookie! So, to celebrate her, today we'll check out the best build for her.

I'll cover the best Toppings and Beascuit for Mozzarella Cookie, so let's dive in.

story of mozzarella cookie in crk

About Mozzarella Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Mozzarella Cookie is a Magic Cookie, and she resides in the Middle line. She is an Epic cookie, and you can obtain her from the Gacha or Mileage Shop.

Skill:

Mozzarella Master Plan mozzarella master plan skill icon
Mozzarella Cookie rings her bell to apply buffs to allies and summon her Mozzarella Bird. The bird deals damage to enemies and flies off to create a Mozzarella Puddle. Enemies fallen in the puddle will have their movement speed and attack speed reduced.
  • Mozzarella Bird DMG: 522.9% of ATK
  • Mozzarella Puddle periodic DMG: x40 DMG for 3.0 sec; single hit DMG 4.5%
  • MOV SPD: -55.0% for 3 sec; stacks up to x1
  • ATK SPD: -30.0% for 3 sec; stacks up to x1
  • Team Earth-type DMG: +12.5% for 10 sec; stacks up to x2
  • Team Earth-type CRIT DMG: +7.5% for 10 sec; stacks up to x2
  • Earth's Protection: Debuff Resist +3.0%, DEF +5.0% for 10 sec upon using skill; stacks up to x2 

The best Mozzarella Cookie Toppings

best attack toppings for mozzarella cookie

Since she is a damage dealer, you want to give Miss Mozzarella Cookie a lot of ATK on her Toppings (and Topping Tart). You can also opt for the Radiant Cheese Toppings if you have them.

  • 5x Radiant Cheese Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

  • 5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart for Mozzarella Cookie is the Searing Raspberry Tart.

Mozzarella Cookie's best Beascuit setup

tainted earth damage beascuit for mozzarella cookie

Mozzarella Cookie deals damage over time with her Mozzarella Puddle, so she needs a lot of damage stacking. You can go for DMG Resist Bypass or straight-up Cooldown, whichever is easier. You can also opt for Earth DMG, but she's usually a buffer for the Earth team.

I opted for a Tainted Earthen Zesty Beascuit on which I am currently going for Cooldown + DMG Resist Bypass or ATK (it's still a work in progress).

  • Earth DMG
  • DMG Resist Bypass
  • ATK
  • Cooldown

Earth team for Mozzarella Cookie

Since her skill buffs the Earth-type DMG and CRIT DMG, you want to pair her up with cookies like Golden Cheese Cookie, Smoked Cheese Cookie, Burnt Cheese Cookie and Fettuccine Cookie.

This team is sometimes used in the Boss Rush stages, but with slight adjustments. All in all, Mozzarella Cookie can work great in Story Mode with these cookies too, since her damage is great for dealing with non-boss enemies.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.