Cookie Run Kingdom: Mozzarella Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Honestly, any day with mozzarella in the mix is a good day - especially with our guide on the best Mozzarella Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Mozzarella Cookie relies on a lot of ATK, Cooldown and DMG Resist Bypass

She buffs the other Earth-type cookies on the team

Her skill works great in Story Mode, especially with other AoE cookies

The adorable Mozzarella Cookie was released some time ago, along with the chapters featuring Golden Cheese Cookie and the Lost Golden City. Of course, that was quite some time ago, and even to date, she still is a good cookie for the Story Mode thanks to the amount of damage she does.

Her design is what first drew me to her, and if you followed the story, you'll know that she's one smart (yet tough) cookie! So, to celebrate her, today we'll check out the best build for her.

I'll cover the best Toppings and Beascuit for Mozzarella Cookie, so let's dive in.

About Mozzarella Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Mozzarella Master Plan Mozzarella Cookie rings her bell to apply buffs to allies and summon her Mozzarella Bird. The bird deals damage to enemies and flies off to create a Mozzarella Puddle. Enemies fallen in the puddle will have their movement speed and attack speed reduced. Mozzarella Bird DMG: 522.9% of ATK

Mozzarella Puddle periodic DMG: x40 DMG for 3.0 sec; single hit DMG 4.5%

MOV SPD: -55.0% for 3 sec; stacks up to x1

ATK SPD: -30.0% for 3 sec; stacks up to x1

Team Earth-type DMG: +12.5% for 10 sec; stacks up to x2

Team Earth-type CRIT DMG: +7.5% for 10 sec; stacks up to x2

Earth's Protection: Debuff Resist +3.0%, DEF +5.0% for 10 sec upon using skill; stacks up to x2

The best Mozzarella Cookie Toppings

Mozzarella Cookie is aCookie, and she resides in theShe is ancookie, and you can obtain her from the Gacha or Mileage Shop.

Since she is a damage dealer, you want to give Miss Mozzarella Cookie a lot of ATK on her Toppings (and Topping Tart). You can also opt for the Radiant Cheese Toppings if you have them.

5x Radiant Cheese Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Mozzarella Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Mozzarella Cookie is the

Mozzarella Cookie deals damage over time with her Mozzarella Puddle, so she needs a lot of damage stacking. You can go for DMG Resist Bypass or straight-up Cooldown, whichever is easier. You can also opt for Earth DMG, but she's usually a buffer for the Earth team.

I opted for a Tainted Earthen Zesty Beascuit on which I am currently going for Cooldown + DMG Resist Bypass or ATK (it's still a work in progress).

Earth DMG

DMG Resist Bypass

ATK

Cooldown

Earth team for Mozzarella Cookie

Since her skill buffs the Earth-type DMG and CRIT DMG, you want to pair her up with cookies like Golden Cheese Cookie, Smoked Cheese Cookie , Burnt Cheese Cookie and Fettuccine Cookie.

This team is sometimes used in the Boss Rush stages, but with slight adjustments. All in all, Mozzarella Cookie can work great in Story Mode with these cookies too, since her damage is great for dealing with non-boss enemies.