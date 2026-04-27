Cookie Run Kingdom: Pitaya Dragon Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Only in Cookie Run Kingdom will you ever see a cookie transforming into a dragon - which is what our guide on the best Pitaya Dragon Cookie Toppings is all about.

Pitaya Dragon Cookie needs a lot of ATK

He is the only Dragon cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Aim for a lot of ATK and some Cooldown on his Beascuit and Toppings

He is strong, and he can actually transform into a massive dragon covering the entire screen - of course, it's Pitaya Dragon Cookie, the only Dragon cookie we currently have in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

He is kind of a unique cookie, not only because he can transform into a dragon, but also because he has one of the best AoE DPS while in the Dragon form. His kit resembles that of an Ancient cookie, and if you've played the Special episode featuring him (Legend of the Red Dragon, featuring Hollyberry Cookie and Tarte Tatin Cookie), you can also learn a thing or two about him.

What first started as an antagonist, today we get to call a "friendly" cookie - and that's why we have today's article, covering the best Toppings and Beascuits for Pitaya Dragon Cookie.

Let's take a look!

About Pitaya Dragon Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Draconic Bladestorm Pitaya Dragon Cookie fires off two waves of draconic blade energy, dealing damage and reducing the amount of Healing the targets receive. After this, the Cookie assumes their dragon form and spews flaming breath, applying Burn and reducing the targets' ATK. Whenever Pitaya Dragon Cookie uses their skill, they gain a stack of Pitaya Fury that will enhance the skill upon reaching the maximum stacks. When using the enhanced skill, Pitaya Dragon Cookie's flaming breath will deal damage and decrease the target's resistance to Burn and Fire-type DMG. In their dragon form, the Cookie will gain increased CRIT% and remove all debuffs applied to themselves. As a Dragon Cookie, Pitaya Dragon Cookie will receive less damage from other Dragon Cookies and have their DMG Resist increased in proportion to their ATK enhanced with Toppings. While Pitaya Dragon Cookie is using their skill, they will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Draconic Blade Draconic Blade Energy DMG: 119.9% per hit

Target's Healing: -35.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Flaming Breath DMG: 58.7% every 0.4 sec for 2 sec; ignores 10.0% of target's DMG Resist

Burn: 37.5% DMG every 1 sec for 10 sec; stacks up to x10

Target's ATK: -18.7% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Pitaya Fury: skill enhancement upon 2 stacks Enhanced Flaming Breath Enhanced Flaming Breath DMG: 103.8% every 0.25 sec for 2 sec; ignores 40.0% of target's DMG Resist

Burn: 37.5% DMG every 1 sec for 10 sec; stacks up to x10

Fire-type DMG: +15.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

CRIT%: +10.0% for 3 sec; stacks up to x1 Pitaya Dragon Cookie's Scale DMG Resist Increase from Toppings: +3.0% per 1.0% of increased ATK; up to 35.0% DMG Resist

DMG from other Dragon Cookies: -30.0%

The best Pitaya Dragon Cookie Toppings

Pitaya Dragon Cookie is acookie that usually stays in theHe is acookie, and you can obtain his Soulstones or Soulcores from the gacha, from the Legend of the Red Dragon Special Episodes, or from the Metal Shop in the Arena.

Because of his skill, Pitaya Dragon Cookie needs a full 5x ATK Toppings - feel free to go for the Resonant ones, or the regular ones.

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory) 5x Draconic Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Pitaya Dragon Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Pitaya Dragon Cookie is the

I tried several types of Beascuits for Pitaya Dragon Cookie, and eventually landed on the Legendary Burning Chewy Beascuit. This is a Beascuit that grants Fire DMG, so I opted for one with 3x Fire DMG, but there are other viable choices.

Fire DMG

ATK

DMG Resist

Cooldown

Is Pitaya Dragon Cookie good?

Even though he's the only Dragon cookie in CRK, he is not a meta cookie. He is not like Millennial Tree Cookie or Eternal Sugar Cookie , but he IS good. He can be pretty strong in the Story Mode, but in the Arena, there are much better picks.

You should try to build him for the occasional boss, and even if you never end up using him, at least you'll have him for the collection!

By the way, do you know how to get Derpy & Sussie from KPop Demon Hunters yet?