Cookie Run Kingdom: Stardust Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Don't underestimate this speck of cookie dust! Let our guide on the best Stardust Cookie Toppings help you maximise this Super Epic cookie in your lineup.

Stardust Cookie needs a mix of ATK and Cooldown

He is usually used against bosses during limited events

Stardust Cookie's skill relies on the enemy having tons of buffs, dealing damage proportional to their number

Stardust Cookie is up next, and he's an interesting one. He is an older release that used to be meta, who is surprisingly a Super Epic (like Doughael). The reason I say surprisingly is mainly because Super Epics are usually not THAT great.

Over the years, Stardust Cookie managed to stay meta, but mostly during events. He is still used for defeating bosses nowadays - of course, not all the bosses, just specific ones.

In today's article, I'll give you the best Toppings for Stardust Cookie, and a solid choice of Beascuit stats.

About Stardust Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Wrath of the Stars Stardust Cookie soars in the sky and marks the enemy with the highest ATK (targets Cookies first) with the Sign of the Stars. Then he will descend to deal area damage to the enemies, amplifying debuffs they receive. Targets will receive additional damage depending on the number of buffs they currently have. The Sign of the Stars prevents the target from gaining buffs, decreases their ATK and Healing, and increases the DMG received. If the skill delivers a critical hit, the target will fall Asleep. If the Sign of the Stars is dispelled, the target and the nearby enemies will receive damage. After casting his skill, Stardust Cookie will gain a DMG Resist buff himself. If the enemies are Asleep, Stardust Cookie summons meteors to attack them. Wrath of the Stars DMG: 231.6% of ATK

Additional DMG per No. of Buffs: 65.0% of ATK per buff

Amplified Debuffs: +10.0% for 12.0 sec; stacks up for x1

Sign of the Stars: prevents buffs for 20.0 sec, DMG received +35.0%, ATK -30.0%, Healing -40.0%

Upon dispelling Sign of the Stars: Sleep for 1.5 sec; Area DMG equal to 1,005.0% of ATK; stacks up to x1

DMG Resist: +35.0% for 7.5 sec; stacks up to x1

Meteor DMG: 301.5% of ATK

The best Stardust Cookie Toppings

Stardust Cookie is ancookie, positioned in theHe is acookie, who can be obtained from the regular gachas. You can get his Soulstones or Soulcores from the Arena Medal Shop too.

In terms of Toppings, you want to go full ATK. You will get a lot of Cooldown from the Beascuit, if you're using him for farming, or a lot of DMG Resist Bypass if you're bossing.

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory) 5x Moonkissed Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Stardust Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Stardust Cookie is the

For Stardust Cookie, I crafted a Legendary Crispy Beascuit with 4x Cooldown - he can also work with a full DMG Resist Bypass Beascuit, especially if you want to min-max everything in terms of bossing.

Here are some stats to look out for:

Cooldown

DMG Resist Bypass

ATK

Although Stardust Cookie is not meta for the Arena (anymore), he is often used for various boss fights, mainly during special events. He has amazing single-target damage, as well as a little bit of decent AoE.

He is not as meta as Millennial Tree Cookie or Venom Dough Cookie, but he is noteworthy - especially if you want to form a good team during limited events. Oh, and don't miss the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes too!