Cookie Run Kingdom: Charcoal Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Whether you're into DMG Resist buffs or Cooldown perks, let our handy guide on the best Charcoal Cookie Toppings steer you in the right direction with this Epic Magic cookie!

Give your Charcoal Cookie a good balance between ATK and Cooldown.

He will need some additional DMG Resist, so make sure to squeeze it wherever you can.

He is fairly good at buffing the Steel/Darkness cookies, if you can fit him into your team.

To dive even deeper into the Land of Silence and Conviction, we explore one of the cookies that we have fought as a boss in stage 11-15 (from Beast-Yeast), and that's none other than Charcoal Cookie.

Looking exactly like an undertaker, Charcoal Cookie embodies something dark, but at the same time, righteous. Given he was released on the 24th of September, he does have a sort of Halloween-ish look.

Let's see how you can build him, and what the best Charcoal Cookie Toppings are! Oh, and if you're curious to learn how well he ranks, make sure to read the Cookie Run Kingdom tier list and redeem the latest codes for CRK!

About Charcoal Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Tombkeeper's Rite Charcoal Cookie summons tombstones and unleashes vile spirits. The spirits cause a commotion in the enemy ranks and Shackle enemies for some time. Whenever the spirits are unleashed, Charcoal Cookie's lantern consumes their power. If an enemy becomes defeated as a result, Charcoal Cookie's lantern will consume even greater power. If the lantern is full at the end of the skill duration, it will release Cleansing Light. If Charcoal Cookie joins the battle together with Silent Salt Cookie, his vile spirits become stronger and cast a debuff, increasing damage taken by enemies. Charcoal Cookie's Cleansing Light will grant Silent Salt Cookie buffs, increasing his Darkness-type and Steel-type CRIT DMG. Commotion of Spirits: x20 hits over 2.5 sec

Commotion of Spirits Single-hit DMG: 60.8% of ATK

Shackles: 2.5 sec

Power of Spirits: gains a stack whenever spirits cause a commotion + gains a stack when an enemy is defeated during the commotion

Power of Spirits: ATK +0.85% for 30 sec; stacks up to x40

Once Charcoal Cookie gains enough Power of Spirits stacks, Cleansing Light is released

Cleansing Light: 506.4% of ATK Vile Spirits Bedlam of Spirits: x20 hits over 2.5 sec

Bedlam of Spirits Single-hit DMG: 73.0% of ATK

DMG Taken by Enemies: +25.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Darkness-type CRIT DMG: +25.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Steel-type CRIT DMG: +25.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

The best Charcoal Cookie Toppings

Charcoal Cookie is acookie, placed in theHe's ancookie, and he can only be obtained from the Featured gacha.

I wanted to give my Charcoal Cookie a full set of Cooldown Toppings and Topping Tart, since I want him to hit often. You can also go for DMG Resist if you feel like you need that, but I still prefer the Cooldown.

Resonant: 5x Silent Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory)

with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory) Normal: 5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory)

Resonant: 5x Silent Almond with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory)

with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory) Normal: 5x Solid Almond with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Charcoal Cookie's best Beascuit setup

Regardless of the Toppings you go for, I still believe the best Topping Tart is the Swift Chocolate Tart.

I gave my Charcoal Cookie a Legendary Dark Zesty Beascuit, for the additional Dark DMG. You can also go for ATK, Cooldown and DMG Resist on it:

Dark. DMG

ATK

Cooldown

DMG Resist

