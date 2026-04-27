Cookie Run Kingdom: Clotted Cream Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Clotted Cream Cookie brings a ton of light damage to the battlefield, so you'll want to have the right Toppings and Beascuits to maximise his potential.

You want to give Clotted Cream Cookie a lot of ATK on the Toppings

I recommend a full Light DMG Beascuit, for the massive scaling on his attack

He is a good addition to a team that relies on Light DMG, mainly in Cookie Alliance

Clotted Cream Cookie is the youngest marvellous member of the Consul of the Creme Republic, and is also pretty strong under the right circumstances. His kit relies on Light DMG, so you want to build him for the Cookie Alliance.

Although he is not currently used in the Arena, he is used for other content, and can work pretty well in Story Mode too. So, if you have him, make sure to give him the best Toppings and Beascuits you have.

Let's see the best build for Clotted Cream Cookie, then, shall we?

About Clotted Cream Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Consul's Orders The Cloak of Light, a marvel of the Republic's cutting-edge technology, provides unquestionable advantages in battle. Upon using his skill, Clotted Cream Cookie projects the Light Cage onto the nearest enemy (targets Cookies first), blocking buffs and dealing area damage. The Light Cage cannot be dispelled and can be projected onto Cookies; it is resistant to interrupting effects and prevents them from receiving removable buffs. The Light Cage will also inflict extra damage relative to the target's HP at the end of its duration. While Clotted Cream Cookie is using his skill, he will become resistant to interrupting effects. DMG proportional to Max HP is capped at 300,000. Periodic Area DMG: 22 hits over 1.4 sec; total DMG 595.3%

Light Cage DMG: 189.0%

Light Cage Duration: 4.8 sec

Light Cage Extra DMG (Cookies): 89.9% of Max HP + 20.0% of Max HP as True DMG + Stun for 1.3 sec

Light Cage Extra DMG (Others): 1.3% of Max HP + 146.9% DMG + Stun for 1.3 sec

Ally Light-type DMG: +35.0% for 20.0 sec; stacks up to x1

DMG Resist: +25.0% for 8.0 sec

Blessing of Light: Amplify Buff +7.0%, DMG Resist +10.0% for 10 sec; stacks up to x3

The best Clotted Cream Cookie Toppings

Clotted Cream Cookie is acookie, which is usually positioned in theHe is acookie, and you can currently obtain him from the gacha or Medal Shop.

Our young master Clotted Cream Cookie needs a full set of Raspberries for extra ATK:

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Clotted Cream Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Clotted Cream Cookie is the

You can give Clotted Cream Cookie a Beascuit with Cooldown, or go full damage with a Legendary Gleaming Zesty Beascyuit with full Light DMG (which is what I opted for). The stats you can look out for are:

Light DMG

ATK

Cooldown

Although Clotted Cream Cookie is not meta for the Arena, it is often used in Boss Rush for the additional Light DMG. He has very good scaling, so if you want to scale his Periodic Area DMG (the 22 hits), you should definitely go for Light DMG.

My Clotted Cream Cookie has over 1000% total damage, which is at the max level. This does enough damage, especially against bosses. For extra resources and chances to summon him, redeem the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes!