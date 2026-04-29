Cookie Run Kingdom: Oyster Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

If you're looking to switch up your Boss Rush game, our guide on the best Oyster Cookie Toppings can help you maximise her build.

Oyster Cookie is a Support summoner who is currently off-meta

She needs a lot of Cooldown and DMG Resist, so she can survive incoming attacks

You can use her occasionally for Boss Rush

Oyster Cookie has been around for a while, but her kit has been constantly underwhelming for mainstream content (events, Arena, Cookie Alliance) - she kept going under the radar, up until we got some Boss Rush stages, where she is actually quite good.

She can summon soldiers to deal damage, which sounds good on paper, but in reality, they leave room for improvement.

If you plan on using Oyster Cookie for Boss Rush, you'll find exactly how to build her from today's article. I'll give you the best build for her, along with the best Toppings and Beascuit for Oyster Cookie, so you can make her as strong as possible.

About Oyster Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Might of House Oyster The first cooldown of Oyster Cookie's skill will be shortened, allowing for faster skill use. Summons soldiers of House Oyster and increases the CRIT% and CRIT DMG for herself and nearby allies for a certain amount of time. The summoned soldiers will immediately charge at the enemies, dealing damage. The soldiers will have extra DEF until the HP of their shields hits zero. Their shields will also resist Knockbacks and Flying. When Oyster Cookie receives a cooldown reduction buff, instead of cooldown reduction, the number of Oyster Soldiers and their ATK will increase. While Oyster Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Soldiers' Charge DMG: 94.0%

Oyster Soldiers: 42.9% ATK of the Cookie's ATK, 179.0% DEF, 118.0% HP

Additional Soldiers: extra Oyster Soldier for every -18.1% to Cooldown (up to x4 Oyster Soldiers in total)

Soldiers' ATK: +0.9% ATK for every -1.0% to Cooldown (up to +50.0% ATK)

Soldiers' Shield: 60.0% of Oyster Soldiers' HP, Status DEF Up DEF +30.0%, resistance to knockback and flying

CRIT%: +16.5% for 17.0 sec

CRIT DMG: +13.0% for 17.0 sec

The best Oyster Cookie Toppings

Oyster Cookie is acookie, who is usually positioned in theShe is acookie, and you can obtain her from the gacha or her Soulstones/Soulcores from the various shops (Guild Shop, Medal Shop).

The best Toppings you can give Oyster Cookie are the Cooldown ones - she needs a lot of Cooldown, paired with as much DMG Resist as you can.

5x Swift Raspberry with ATK, DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Oyster Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Oyster Cookie is the

Making a Beascuit for Oyster Cookie is pretty simple - you're looking for one of two stats on a regular Legendary Hearty Beascuit:

Cooldown

DMG Resist

Is Oyster Cookie good?

Oyster Cookie is not a meta cookie. She is not really used for any content (not even Story Mode, believe it or not), but she is good to have for the collection and Boss Rush. If you're thinking of making a summoner team for her, I've tried - it doesn't really work.

Sadly, she is on par with Fig Cookie and some other non-meta names, so if you have extra resources (like I did), you can build her and use her for the occasional stage of BR, but otherwise, it's better to invest your resources in someone like Millennial Tree Cookie.

For extra resources, get your hands on the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes!