Cookie Run Kingdom: Prune Juice Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Let our guide on the best Prune Juice Cookie Toppings help you take down the Red Velvet Dragon every single week.

Prune Juice Cookie needs a lot of Cooldown, and some Poison DMG if possible

He is a core member of the Guild Battle team against Red Velvet Dragon

In some boss battles, Prune Juice Cookie is mandatory, for the endless Poison stacking

Prune Juice Cookie, the one who is usually the star of any boss battle, is a cookie that deals crazy amounts of damage over time, despite being just a simple Epic cookie. He's a cookie that can also summon little Prune Jellies, who also deal additional damage.

All in all, he's one of the unsung heroes for many teams, including in Guild Battle.

So if you're curious how to build him, today I'll give you the best Toppings for Prune Juice Cookie, as well as a good Beascuit choice. Let's dive in.

About Prune Juice Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Prune Juice Potion For Prune Juice Cookie's regular attack, he throws a Prune Juice Bottle at the farthest enemy, poisoning the target and nearby enemies. Upon using his Skill, Prune Juice Cookie will throw a giant Prune Juice Bottle containing poison. When the bottle shatters, it will inflict Poison DMG Boost, Sticky Goo, Poison, and summon Prune Jellies. The HP of summoned Prune Jellies are reduced by the number of hits. Summoned Prune Jellies will spread Prune Gas from time to time, poisoning nearby enemies. Summoned Prune Jellies are consisted of poison, immune to any kind of periodic effects and are not affected by Shield or Healing. Regular Prune Juice Poisoning: 76.9% DMG every 1.0 sec for 10.0 sec

Giant Prune Juice Poisoning: 52.1% DMG every 1.0 sec for 10.0 sec

Poison DMG Boost: +40.0% Poison DMG for 10.0 sec

Sticky Goo: Sticky Goo debuff will be dispelled instead of other debuffs for 15.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Prune Jellies: 95.0% of ATK, withstands 30 hits

Prune Jellies Poisoning: 45.9% DMG every 2.0 sec for 20.0 sec

Prune Jellies Prune Gas Poisoning: Activated every 3.0 sec, 36.7% DMG every 2.0 sec for 20.0 sec

The best Prune Juice Cookie Toppings

Prune Juice Cookie is acookie, positioned in theHe is ancookie, and you can obtain him from the gachas, from the Shops, but you can also farm his Soulstones from the

I believe Prune Juice Cookie needs a LOT of Cooldown, but also ATK and CRIT. You can try going for those sub-stats on his Toppings:

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), CRIT (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Prune Juice Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Prune Juice Cookie is the

There is one particular Beascuit you can give Prune Juice Cookie, and that is the Tainted Poisonous Spicy Beascuit. This Beascuit comes with a set 20% Poison DMG stat, which works really well for him.

You can also go for a Legendary Poisonous Spicy Beascuit, or a Legendary Spicy Beascuit, but you need to have any of the following stats:

Poison DMG x1 + Cooldown x3

Cooldown x4

Poison DMG x4

His build is kinda particular, but that's mainly because he is a core member of a few teams you use every week.

Best teams for Prune Juice Cookie

You will use Prune Juice Cookie for several teams (event boss battles), but the one you will use him weekly in is the Guild Battle one, against Red Velvet Dragon.

That team has the following cookies:

This team can swap out Dark Choco Cookie for Dark Cacao Cookie, but it's not recommended - with Dark Cacao, you will use Rebel and a couple of others!