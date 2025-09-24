Cookie Run Kingdom: Silent Salt Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

If you've ever wanted to call upon the power of the eclipse and ride a cool-looking steed to boot, now's your chance to do just that with our Silent Salt Cookie Toppings guide!

Silent Salt Cookie is the fifth and last Beast Cookie.

He is an Ambush-type cookie, meaning he is a main damage dealer.

Give him a lot of ATK and Cooldown on the Toppings and Beascuits.

The fifth and final Beast Cookie we have is Silent Salt Cookie, a cookie unlike any other. He stands proud and strong in his rule, doing so with solidarity. He's also got one of the most fascinating designs, his looks resembling nothing like a normal cookie would.

Oh, and he has a steed. 'Nuff said!

So far, we've covered Shadow Milk Cookie, Burning Spice Cookie, Mystic Flour Cookie and Eternal Sugar Cookie, and to make things right, we're going to do the same for the one that's last but not least! So, today we'll take a look at the best Toppings and Beascuits for Silent Salt Cookie.

About Silent Salt Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

End of Silence Silent Salt Cookie calls upon the power of the eclipse to summon his steed, Nox Black Salt, and put his enemies to the state of Silence Eternal. Next, he charges forward astride Nox Black Salt, cutting the shaded moon in half to make it explode, dealing great damage to enemy units. At the beginning of the battle, Silent Salt Cookie delivers Fury of the Catacombs to the enemy with the highest ATK (targets non-Safeguarded Cookies first). Silent Salt Cookie himself is not affected by Fury of the Catacombs, unless he is the only Cookie on the team. Once Fury of the Catacombs is fully stacked, its target receives Punishment. When the target is defeated, Fury of the Catacomb moves on to the next target with the highest ATK. Once the team's HP drops below a certain point, the 7 enemies with the highest ATK (targets non-Safeguarded Cookie first) will be inflicted with Wrath of the Catacomb that will instantly trigger the Silent Demise effect. Silent Salt Cookie's Forsaken Freedom renders him immune to all Cooldown-impairing effects. When affected by Cooldown-increasing or pausing effects, Silent Salt Cookie will gain an HP Shield along with DMG Resist and Cooldown Recovery buffs. Silence Eternal Eclipse: DMG +22.5% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Rooted: 2.5 sec

Silence Eternal: Silence for 2 sec every 1 sec over 3 sec Lunar Slash Moon Slice DMG: 206.0% of ATK + 25.5% of Max HP (Cookies), 427.3% of ATK (Others)

Moon Slice DMG Resist Bypass: 40.0%

Moon Slice: Petrified 2 sec + Taken DMG +40.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Moon Explosion DMG: x6 hits, dealing 88.3% of ATK + 25.0% of Max HP (Cookies), 83.2% of ATK (Others) per hit

Moon Explosion DMG Resist Bypass: 40.0%

DMG Dealt by Enemies: -25.0% for 10 sec after Moon Explosion; stacks up to x1 Forsaken Freedom Immune to Cooldown-impairing effects

When inflicted with Cooldown-impairing effects: HP Shield of 20.0% Max HP + DMG Resist +15.0% + Cooldown Recovery +25.0% for 5 sec; stacks up to x1

Debuff Resist +35.0%

Max HP +35.0%

DMG Resist +35.0% Fury of the Catacombs Fury of the Catacombs: Cooldown Recovery -25.0%, Dealt DMG -25.0%

Searing Seal: x1 per 1 sec + x3 when target uses skill + x4 when casting Moon Explosion

At x7 Searing Seal Stacks: Punishment & Searing Seal reset

Punishment DMG: x3 hits dealing 189.9% of ATK per hit + 35.0% of Max HP (Cookies) + 273.5% of ATK (Others)

Punishment DMG Resist Bypass: 35.0%

Punishment Silence: 1.5 sec Wrath of the Catacombs Activated when Allies' Total HP drops to 70.0%

Skill Cooldown reset + Invulnerability for 1 sec and Silent Demise

If Silent Demise or Moon Explosion are activated or 15 sec passes, Wrath of the Catacombs ends, triggering Punishment

Punishment DMG: x3 hits dealing 480.5% of ATK + 45.0% of Max HP (Cookies), 325.0% of ATK (Others), per hit

Punishment DMG Resist Bypass: 40.0%

Punishment Silence: 1.5 sec

If a Cookie's HP drops below 3.5% from Punishment, they are immediately defeated

The best Silent Salt Cookie Toppings

Silent Salt Cookie is ancookie, positioned in theHe's acookie, which you can only obtain from the exclusive Beast Gacha, where he is featured.

You want to go for the ATK toppings, since he's an Ambush cookie that needs to deal damage. His kit is extremely powerful, and even though he could do with a little bit of extra cooldown, you want to go full damage (or as much as possible).

Resonant: 5x Silent Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory)

with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory) Normal: 5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Silent Salt Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Silent Salt Cookie is awith maxed ATK (12%), preferably.

Once you manage to obtain him, you definitely want to give your Silent Salt Cookie a Legendary Dark Crispy Beascuit. This is the Beascuit that has the Dark DMG stat, and that's preferred to Steel DMG.

Some of the stats you want on his Beascuit are:

Dark DMG

ATK

Cooldown

DMG Resist Bypass

Make sure to equip your Silent Salt Cookie when you're clearing Chapter 11 from Beast-Yeast, since he's immune to the negative effects present there.

And with that, you might want to take a peek at our Charcoal Cookie Toppings guide and Doughael Toppings guide to keep your lineup in tip-top shape!