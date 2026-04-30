BagMaster Isekai beginner's guide - 5 tips to send your enemies packing

Much like real-life packing, there's a lot of nuance to BagMaster Isekai, so we've made this beginner's guide to help you maximise your space.

If you're a Resident Evil player, you know what it's like to struggle with inventory management. Slots are limited, and choices have to be made, and it's always disheartening to leave useful items behind. If you're looking for a way to exorcise this feeling, BagMaster Isekai may be the right game for you.

BagMaster Isekai is a roguelike RPG that puts you in the shoes of an adventurer thrown into a whole new world. You'll quickly meet a pig asking you to defeat waves of enemies, and you have to do so using your bag.

Before each new round, you randomly draw three weapons and must store them in your inventory to increase your attack, your defense, and your health. You can also combine them to create powerful synergies, and you also get to choose from three random skills at the end of each round.

This is a really fun game that gets more and more complicated as you progress, adding gear, talents, or even skills. That's why we created this BagMaster Isekai beginner's guide, so don't hesitate to check out our tips and tricks to max out your inventory management skills.