BagMaster Isekai beginner's guide - 5 tips to send your enemies packing
| BagMaster Isekai
Much like real-life packing, there's a lot of nuance to BagMaster Isekai, so we've made this beginner's guide to help you maximise your space.
If you're a Resident Evil player, you know what it's like to struggle with inventory management. Slots are limited, and choices have to be made, and it's always disheartening to leave useful items behind. If you're looking for a way to exorcise this feeling, BagMaster Isekai may be the right game for you.
BagMaster Isekai is a roguelike RPG that puts you in the shoes of an adventurer thrown into a whole new world. You'll quickly meet a pig asking you to defeat waves of enemies, and you have to do so using your bag.
Before each new round, you randomly draw three weapons and must store them in your inventory to increase your attack, your defense, and your health. You can also combine them to create powerful synergies, and you also get to choose from three random skills at the end of each round.
This is a really fun game that gets more and more complicated as you progress, adding gear, talents, or even skills. That's why we created this BagMaster Isekai beginner's guide, so don't hesitate to check out our tips and tricks to max out your inventory management skills.
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#1 – Focus on buying new slots first
Your bag only has nine slots at the beginning of a new run. Since you can add up to three weapons each round, you'll quickly need more space, so we suggest you buy new slots when you have enough coins.
More slots mean more weapons, meaning more firepower, or more gloves, meaning more defense. Once you've got enough space and want to focus on upgrading the items you own, you can then use your coins to reroll. This is mainly to create specific builds.
For example, if you have a lot of shurikens in your bag and just draw daggers, it can be more interesting to reroll in the hope of getting even more shurikens to upgrade them further. Of course, you also need to choose the right skills at the end of each round. The number of items impacted by a skill is clearly indicated.
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#2 – Rearrange your items for maximum efficiency
The more you progress, the more rounds are featured in the levels. So, at some point, you'll likely have a big bag full of items. But don't just let them sit there: don't hesitate to rearrange them since you can end up with more synergies.
Synergies work differently for each item. The Gloves, for example, add a buff shield every few seconds, but if you place them near weapons, these weapons will gain a cooldown as a bonus. You can also merge two items of the same family to gain both power and space.
If you have too many items and not enough space, you can throw two of them away for a free reroll, or save one for later.
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#3 – Equip and upgrade your gear and your talents
Working on your bag is only half the job if you want to progress steadily in BagMaster Isekai. When you're not fighting in a level, you have to focus on upgrading your character. There are two main ways to do so: gear and talents.
Talents are permanent upgrades bought with coins: more HP, more ATK, more coins per wave, and so forth. You can't buy them freely, though, as they gradually unlock with each chapter won. So each time you finish a new level, check if you can buy new talents.
As for the gear, it's divided into four very classic pieces, such as a weapon, a helmet, an armor piece, and an accessory. All these pieces of gear add a bonus stat to your character and some buffs when they are upgraded. The weapon is slightly different since it also unlocks a rechargeable skill to manually launch during battles, like a heal or a specific attack.
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#4 – Take advantage of the dungeons
At this point, you'll likely have understood that you need resources. If you're desperately in need of those, you should spend some time in the dungeons. They are alternative levels in which you'll loot useful items, such as blueprints used to upgrade your gear.
To enter the dungeons, you need a specific kind of ticket. You have two free tickets per day, but you can also loot some during the challenges. Alternatively, you can watch ads to get more.
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#5 – Watch ads and grab your rewards
Speaking of ads, they often prove useful, so don't hesitate if you have some time on your hands. During your run, watching ads can reroll skills if you don't like the ones you draw. Sometimes, these ads even let you pick all of them instead of only one. In the shop, they unlock chests containing equipment.
Finally, BagMaster Isekai also has some free rewards waiting for you to grab: free gems and coins in the shop, blueprints when you finish a chapter, or specific keys for rare chests in the 7-day challenge.