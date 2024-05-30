Brawl Stars teams up with power metal icons Dragonforce for new music video

The video celebrates the addition of new character Draco

Supercell's hit game Brawl Stars is set to team-up with power metal legends Dragonforce for a new music video to celebrate the addition of guitar-wielding character Draco to the game. And if you're somehow unfamiliar with Dragonforce, one listen to their hit song "Through the Fire & Flames" will be instantly recognisable to anyone who grew up on the early internet.

As for the video itself, you can check it out below! Even if you might doubt whether or not Dragonforce are die-hard Brawl Stars fans, it's still fun to see a renowned band like this picking up their axes for another song.

On the one hand, this is a fairly impressive collab, but it comes at the worst time possible for Brawl Stars, as Supercell's own hotly anticipated game Squad Busters has just released. With that dominating the headlines, sadly Brawl Stars collab has likely slipped to the bottom of most people's to-do list.

But putting that aside, it's worth noting Supercell has had a pretty major year so far for collaborations. Whether it's striker Erling Haaland appearing in Clash of Clans, their star-powered advert for Squad Busters or this latest collab with Dragonforce, is this a sign that Supercell is having a major advertising blowout?

