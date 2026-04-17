Brawl Stars features in new music video for German electronic band Electric Callboy

Brawl Stars is teaming with German musicians Electronic Callboy

The music video for their latest song Hypercharged introduces new brawler Damian

Damian arrives in-game later this month as a powerful new character

Brawl Stars, no stranger to collaborations by now, is set to get into a new one with none other than German electronic band Electric Callboy. Intended to introduce their latest Brawler, Supercell are teaming with the musician in a new music video that's available to view now!

Damian, set to release on April 24th, serves as quite an interesting character. Imbued with a pacemaker to aid his failing heart, Damian rounds out the MadEvil Manor trio alongside Lumi and Draco. Damian promises to be quite the capable character for crowd control (alliteration unintended) with the ability to trap enemies and deal extra damage with burning punches.

The collaboration with Electric Callboy comes alongside the artist announcing their latest album, Tanzneid, on August 7th. And while Brawl Stars may be an odd way to do so, I've no doubt that promoting the album via Supercell's hit battle multiplayer game will expose it to a whole new audience.

Full metal

There's little else to say that isn't already evident about this collaboration between the two. Supercell have begun eagerly embracing the crossover potential of their major hits on mobile, and it's always nice to see a mainstream (whatever that means in this context) celebrity embracing how gaming can highlight their work.

Off the back of their previous work with Taika Waititi to promote the introduction of Najia, it seems that these collaborations might become standard for teasing the debut of their new brawlers. Which I don't think anyone except the most hardcore of mobile gaming purists will reject.

And if you're a music fan who has decided to give Brawl Stars a go off the back of this, then, first of all, welcome, but second of all, you might need some tips to get started. So why not take a look at our Brawl Stars tier list to see which characters are best to start playing as?