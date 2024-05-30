5 new mobile games to try this week - May 30th, 2024
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Squad Busters
Supercell has finally launched this highly anticipated title - the first global launch the studio's had in five years. Squad Busters, as the title suggests, gives online besties more reasons to duke it out together or against each other in some rowdy multiplayer mayhem. You'll build your squad, collect and evolve your characters, then dive into this strategy-slash-action game across unexpected Modifiers and vibrant new worlds.
You'll also encounter your faves from Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Hay Day, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach, so there's something for everyone when it comes to finetuning your epic lineup.
2
Songs of Travel
What does it truly mean to chase your dreams in hopes of a better life? This charming graphic novel lets you follow the tales of immigrants with different paths across a quick one-hour runtime.
Complemented with an evocative soundtrack crafted by Northern Irish composer Elaine Agnew, the game chronicles the tale of five real people presented through an interactive motion comic. The emotional narrative promises to bring on all the feels with universal themes that pack a punch - and for free, at that.
3
Everbound
What is it about roguelikes that keeps us coming back for more? Everbound is a charming pixel-art RPG that challenges you to take on dangerous monsters, collect loot, upgrade your gear, and then do it all over again.
There are six bosses to defeat and tons of armour, weapons, and items to tinker around with, with unexpected twists you might just encounter along the way. Grab those offers from Traders, buy your way through battles with the help of Merchants, or boost your lost stats with Restorers - anything to help you live to fight another day.
4
Parcel Panic
Defend yourself from malevolent boxes on a factory conveyor belt in Parcel Panic, a quirky shooter where you unleash hell on boxes coming at you with merciless speed. Upgrade your gear to boost your chances of survival, unlock different guns, then brace yourself for the onslaught of these sinister parcels.
You can also unlock different hats to take a break from the attack, because who says your robot can't look cool while wreaking havoc in a box factory?
5
King of Gangs: Idle Mafia
Dominate the criminal underworld in this gangster sim where chaos reigns supreme. Take your hatred as motivation on your quest to avenge your father, then build your territories, expand your gangs, and manage the city to become its ultimate overlord.
Featuring stylised artwork and a host of mini-games to dive into, the tycoon game not only offers challenging city missions and epic club bosses to take on, but also lets you woo gorgeous women during your downtime, because ruling the underworld is more fun when you've got a partner by your side.