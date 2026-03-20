Brawl Stars teams up with Taika Waititi to introduce its 101st brawler, Najia

Walk like an Egyptian

Brawl Stars has teamed with director Taika Waititi for a new animated feature

Waititi provides writing credit for the new trailer introducing Najia

The trailer shows off Najia's puzzle flavour and adventures in Pyramid Quest

With its vast roster of Brawlers, it's no surprise that Supercell's Brawl Stars already has plenty to pick from. But, as any FGC aficionado can tell you, nothing gets tongues wagging quite like a new character, not least when they're introduced courtesy of one of the most beloved directors of recent years!

Taika Waititi, director of Jojo Rabbit (and also Thor: Ragnarok, but co-director of What We Do in the Shadows, so it all evens out), has been brought aboard to help introduce Najia to fans by writing her debut animated trailer. It offers a pretty neat insight into this new character who inhabits Starr Park's ancient Pyramid Quest attraction.

However, it certainly fits Najia's playstyle, as this brawler is all about puzzles. Or at the very least controlling the battlefield, with her main attack Sssnake Delivery, offering poison damage over time, while her super, which is called... Danger Noodles sets paths of poison courtesy of her snakes across the field.

Riddle me this

Whatever your opinion on Taika Waititi, the man's directing and writing style probably fits Brawl Stars and its humorous tone more than epic fantasy. And Najia is certainly going to be a welcome addition to our Brawl Stars tier list for those who like controlling the battlefield.

I think this is also a sign that Supercell are pursuing more in the way of interesting collaborations, rather than just slapping another major franchise's name on new content. And the fact that Waititi doesn't appear directly helps this to feel a little more fitting to the world of Brawl Stars.

In any case, speaking of new and fresh stuff, why not take a look at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? That's where we collate all the most interesting (albeit not necessarily best) games from the past week, you should take a look at!