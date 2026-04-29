Brawl Stars x My Hero Academia crossover goes live with anime-inspired skins

Celebrating 10 years of My Hero Academia

Brawl Stars teams up with My Hero Academia

Skins inspired by Izuku Midoriya and others are now available

Challenge mode offers rewards like the Uravity-themed Janet skin

Two weeks after turning its arena into a full-blown concert with Electric Callboy, Brawl Stars has pivoted straight into anime territory. And not just any crossover. This one lines up with the 10-year milestone. The My Hero Academia collaboration is live now, celebrating a decade of Plus Ultra with a limited-time event that runs through May 5th.

It’s the first time Brawl Stars has teamed up with a Japanese anime IP, and with MHA commemorating a decade, there’s no better time to do it. This collab is all about the popular MHA characters, bringing in skins inspired by Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tomura Shigaraki.

They’re not just bland reskins either. The whole idea is to mirror their personalities and quirks within the confines of Brawl Stars’ chaotic arena setup. The main event this time is a challenge mode built around progression and limited attempts. You’ve got three lives to push through objectives, which adds a bit of pressure to what’s usually a more forgiving loop.

Mess up, and you’re either waiting it out or spending to keep going. Clear it, though, and you’re walking away with rewards like the Uravity-inspired Janet skin, which ties the crossover back into the roster.

It’s also one of those collaborations that feels pretty well-timed. Ten years of My Hero Academia is a big enough moment on its own, and folding that into something that thrives on quick, character-driven matches makes sense. You’re not getting a full narrative crossover, but you are getting a slice of that world dropped into something built for short bursts of play.

And if you’re trying to figure out which brawlers are actually worth using while all this is going on, our Brawl Stars tier list should help you make sense of the current meta.