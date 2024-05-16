Is Erling Haaland the first of many footballers to come to Clash of Clans?

As part of the footie-themed promo campaign, other players are in on the action

Clash of Clans' Haaland campaign remains in full swing

Three more top footballers join the trailers

Is Haaland the first of many to come to Clash of Clans?

With top footie player Erling Haaland's inclusion in Clash of Clans, some might've assumed this would be a one-and-done collab. But it seems that Supercell is happy to spin out the footie fever in their perennial hit, and this time it's other players getting in on the action. At a time when many celebrity cameos or collabs tend to be glossed over, it's interesting to see Clash of Clans really double-down on their first inclusion of a real-life person.

Top luminaries of the sport, Sergio Aguero, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo (The original) are set to bring their faces to the campaign which has already included Honduran goalkeeper Jose Garcia reacting humorously to Haaland's turn in the game. You can check out a teaser for each player's own reaction in Clash of Clans' official trailer-for-a-trailer below!

It's, as we said, really interesting to see Clash of Clans focus so much on this new campaign. Of course, it's to be expected, as Haaland is arguably one of the most famous footballers on the planet, so much so that even non-footie fans like some of our staff know him. But roping in other players, and ensuring a single collab turns into a month-long promotional campaign is something we don't see that often.

It also raises the interesting question of whether or not Haaland will be the last footie player we see join Clash of Clans, and what Supercell might have in the works behind the scenes.

