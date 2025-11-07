Brawl Stars welcomes Demogorgons and waffles to the fray in new Stranger Things crossover

Starr Park gets a makeover

Grab new themed skins from the show

Dive into the fresh Upside Showdown game mode

Running until December 3rd

It hasn't been long since Supercell announced Squad Busters shutting down, but with the Subway Surfers crossover in September, it seems like the studio's keen on keeping the ball rolling with its other franchises.

This comes in the form of Brawl Stars getting a limited-time collab with Stranger Things, and while Halloween's over, the popular Netflix show will be premiering its fifth season later this month, so it's safe to say the timing couldn't be better.

This means that until December 3rd, you can expect to dive into Stranger Things', well, strange world, with epic boss fights and terrifying Demogorgons joining the fray. We can't forget about the ever-valuable waffle though, which will also be debuting into the brawler as waffle-powered rewards.

And, of course, this also means Brawlers get to dress up as popular characters from the show, with Eleven, Hopper, Eddie Munson, and Dustin skins among others (what intrigues me the most is Berry in a Scoops Ahoy uniform). If you're curious about organising your roster, our Brawl Stars tier list should come in handy!

Interestingly enough, the horrific alternate world of the show is reimagined as a new mode called the "Upside Showdown", so you can look forward to seeing Starr Park get twisted into something that's familiar-but-not-quite.

By the way, you can also take the fight to Vecna himself, as well as explore new maps themed around the show across Showdown and 3v3 formats. Oh, and don't forget to earn those Waffles, of course!

Now, if all that sounds absolutely fab to you, you can start your journey into the Upside Down within Brawl Stars on iOS and Android. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.