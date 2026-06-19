Brawl Stars sparks off its first clothing collab with Adidas

Brawl Stars is kicking off its first apparel collaboration with footwear maker Adidas

Check out in-game events with the Adidas Starr Cup Tournament

Or get the kids' Christmas gifts sorted early with new Brawl Stars-themed apparel

Usually when you think of collaborations, the thing that comes to mind are tie-in characters, cosmetics and in-game events. But increasingly, the real-life collaboration has made its way to the world of mobile with clothing, merch and even food! And Brawl Stars are the latest to get in on the craze in their new partnership with Adidas.

The headlining real-world partnership here is for the Starr Drop Unlocked apparel collection. Aimed squarely at junior fans of Brawl Stars, it features all manner of streetwear and particularly shoes themed after characters from the game such as Spike, Leon, Edgar and Nita. But that's not all, as Brawl Stars fans can also check out exclusive in-game content too!

Suited 'n booted

Of course, this collection, which is set to be available in-store and online from August 1st, is only one portion of this collaboration. In Brawl Stars itself, Brawl Ball gets a makeover as Super Ball, a new, even more challenging version of the original.

You'll be able to jump into this mode for yourself as part of the upcoming two-week Adidas Starr Cup tournament running from now until July 2nd. Playing through the tournament and around with its new mechanics, such as Keeper Bots and the Charged Shot, will eventually net you new Adidas collaboration skins.

And naturally, with the World Cup underway, the folks at Brawl Stars and Adidas are also getting in on the action. The upcoming Home of Soccer fan event taking place on June 20th and the 21st, hosted by Adidas, will also feature Brawl Stars taking a prominent spot themselves.

Not bad for fans of apparel and gaming alike, I'd wager. But if you find yourself hankering for more football off the back of the World Cup tournament, then you're in luck. Because we've ranked the best football games for iOS all in one place for you to peruse!