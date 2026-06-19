Asphalt Legends sees the return of collab with Sega's iconic mascot Sonic the Hedgehog

Gotta' go fast!

Asphalt Legends Unite sees the return of a popular collab this week

Sonic the Hedgehog once more takes to the track with the return of Collector Mode

That's alongside new and returning decals, music and other additions!

If there's one thing that Asphalt Legends is known for, it's speed. I mean, it's all about racing; how could it not be? So it shouldn't be surprising that another cute blue hedgehog, well known for his love of speed, is making a return, as Asphalt Legends' Sonic the Hedgehog collab arrives once more!

Running (pun not intended) until July 21st, this collab reintroduces the very popular Collector Mode. Seeing you race along the track and collect rings, all accompanied by classic Sonic music and sound effects, it's sure to be a welcome addition for longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise alike.

Just win the race

Of course, the tie-in content doesn't end there. The collaboration also sees the return of Sonic and Amy Rose-themed decals you can unlock, and a free Chao decal for all players. Not only that, but you'll be able to grab new looks for your favourite cars with featured decals!

Featured decals will include: SSC Ultimate Aero TT (Sonic), Apex AP-0 (Knuckles) and the W Motors Lykan HyperSport Neon Edition featuring Amy, which is entirely new to the collaboration. You'll be able to put pedal to the metal in returning boss mode challenges featuring these snazzy new looks!

It's hard to imagine that it's already been a year since the first instalment of the Sonic crossover in Asphalt Legends. However, given that this year marks the 35th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, it makes sense that Sega are going all out to put that chilli-dog-loving rodent in our faces once more.

And if you find yourself needing a pit-stop at some point during play, why not take a look at some of our other picks over on our latest feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week, where we put some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days!