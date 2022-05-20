The best virtual kick-arounds on iOS

Updated on May 20, 2022: New entries added

As the domestic club season wraps up and thoughts turn to the European Championship, our level of football fever is even more pronounced than usual.

Whether you call it football or soccer, the beautiful game is the biggest sport in the world. It's only right, then, that it should be strongly represented on iOS.

If you think that the football game genre is a little narrow to deserve a stand-alone top 25, then you haven't been paying close attention. There's a surprising range of footy-themed experiences on the App Store, which we've done our darnedest to represent in the following list. For Android users, there is a list of the best football games on Android, so they won't feel left out.

You have the usual FIFA and PES blockbuster kick-abouts, of course. But there are also games that represent an older, purer breed of arcade soccer.

Then there are the management games, which take you out of the boot of the players and place you into the Italian leather moccasins of the coaches.

And there's even room for the absolute football gaming oddities. Car football, anyone?

If we've missed your favourite iOS football games, let us know in the comments below.