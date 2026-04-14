CookieRun set to get its own exclusive pop-up store in New York City this month

CookieRun, Devsisters' hit franchise, is set to get its first overseas pop-up store

Fans in NYC can nab exclusive merch and autographs from voice actors

Overseas merch sales mainly originate in the United States for CookieRun

One topic we always come back to (aside from Cats & Soup, obviously) is Devsisters' smash-hit CookieRun franchise. Apparently, we're considered something of an authority on that, as far as search engines go, so it only makes sense for us to cover the newly announced CookieRun pop-up shop taking place this month!

CookieRun: Kingdom and its myriad of spinoffs have already been massively popular worldwide. And the recent launch of their KPop Demon Hunters crossover has likely only enforced that. So now, fans in New York City will be able to visit a new pop-up shop from April 17th to 26th!

Considering that, according to Devsisters themselves, US fans account for 65% of all merch purchases outside of Korea, it makes sense they'd get first access. And there'll be themed merch exclusive to this event, including Statue of Liberty-themed Gingerbrave items to celebrate the shop's location.

Give me liberty or give me cookies

Pop-up shops may not always be the most exciting news, but it's always interesting to see them around. Especially since for many in the public, this might be the first time they see anything about CookieRun outside their phones (if that!).

And for those attending, Devsisters are also going as far as to highlight the voice actors behind CookieRun, which is something exceedingly rare. You'll be able to nab autographs from CJ Pawlikowski (Shadow Milk Cookie) and Gabi Hankins-Manoukian (Eternal Sugar Cookie) if you're lucky enough, or just hop into the photo booth to commemorate your visit!

But if this is your first time hearing about CookieRun, maybe it's time to dig into some of the more casual games that Devsisters have released, such as multiplayer battler OvenSmash? In which case, check out our CookieRun: OvenSmash codes list to help give you a bit of a boost if you're jumping in!