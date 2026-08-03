Brawl Stars teams up with Adidas for apparel and footwear collection

Brawl Stars kicks off its collaboration with Adidas today

Shoes, tees and hoodies are all available online and in select stores

The collection is aimed mainly towards younger players, with a second collection next year

Nowadays, it's far from cringeworthy or stereotypically geeky to wear clothing homaging your favourite video game franchise. In fact, it can be quite trendy, as is aptly demonstrated by Supercell teaming with Adidas for a brand-new apparel collection featuring the characters of Brawl Stars. Originally announced back in June, the whole collection is now available for purchase!

Of course, the apparel line is much more oriented towards kids, with colourful tees, hoodies and shoes. But doubtless if it turns out to be particularly popular, Adidas might lean towards making gear for adults next. Either way, you can purchase these new flashy pieces of merch online and in selected stores.

Brawling

It does strike me as somewhat odd that younger players are seemingly the main customers this new merch is intended for. In many countries, games like Brawl Stars, which have in-game transactions, are often restricted from kids, and with Brawl Stars having released way back in 2018, many teens who played it then are probably adults now.

I suppose there's a method to the madness, but it does smack of 'this is colourful and stylised, so it must be for kids'. Still, big plans seem to be in motion because there's another collection of apparel slated to be released in 2027.

With Brawl Stars joining Supercell's other games in hosting more high-profile collaborations, including with hit manga and anime series My Hero Academia, it stands to reason we'll see more partnerships like this in future. Although whether that'll be clothing and shoes depends on the success of the Adidas collection I'd suppose.

Still, if you are fancying jumping back into Brawl Stars off the back of this news, be sure not to go in unprepared. Instead, check out our Brawl Stars tier list for some of our picks out of the vast roster, and perhaps a few tips to take in too!