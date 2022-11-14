Blue Archive coupon codes: November 2022

Use these Blue Archive coupon codes to get Pyroxenes

- Checked for new codes

This lovely anime RPG is quite popular in Japan and the English version has recently been released on Android and iOS. So if you have it downloaded on your phone and are looking for some Blue Archive coupon codes, your search ends here. In this post, we will be sharing a list of all the working coupon codes that you can use to get pyroxenes.

List of Blue Archive coupon codes

No active codes at the moment

ILUVU2021SENSEI - Redeem coupon code to get 120 pyroxenes

- Redeem coupon code to get 120 pyroxenes 2021ARONACHAN - Redeem coupon code to get 120 pyroxenes

- Redeem coupon code to get 120 pyroxenes WELCOMETOKIVOTOS2021 - Redeem coupon code to get 120 pyroxenes

Remember to enter these codes as is, including special characters, capital letters, and so forth, to avoid any errors. Also, make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit as we will endeavour to find new working Blue Archive coupon codes and add them as soon as possible.

How to redeem Blue Archive coupon codes?

Open the game and click on the menu icon at the top right corner

Now go to the accounts section

Click on the coupon button and enter any of the active coupon codes from above

The reward will pop up on your screen

About the game

