Blue Archive coupon codes: November 2022

| Blue Archive
This lovely anime RPG is quite popular in Japan and the English version has recently been released on Android and iOS. So if you have it downloaded on your phone and are looking for some Blue Archive coupon codes, your search ends here. In this post, we will be sharing a list of all the working coupon codes that you can use to get pyroxenes.
List of Blue Archive coupon codesHere is a list of all the Blue Archive coupon codes:
- No active codes at the moment
- ILUVU2021SENSEI - Redeem coupon code to get 120 pyroxenes
- 2021ARONACHAN - Redeem coupon code to get 120 pyroxenes
- WELCOMETOKIVOTOS2021 - Redeem coupon code to get 120 pyroxenes
Remember to enter these codes as is, including special characters, capital letters, and so forth, to avoid any errors. Also, make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit as we will endeavour to find new working Blue Archive coupon codes and add them as soon as possible.
How to redeem Blue Archive coupon codes?New to the game? Don't worry, we got you covered. Just follow the steps below to learn how to redeem Blue Archive coupon codes and claim in-game rewards.
- Open the game and click on the menu icon at the top right corner
- Now go to the accounts section
- Click on the coupon button and enter any of the active coupon codes from above
- The reward will pop up on your screen
About the gameBlue Archive is an RPG-slash-simulator developed and published by Nexon and Nat Games. In it, players step into the shoes of an academy teacher who, together with their students, solves mysterious cases all over the town. It is available to download on both Android and iOS.
