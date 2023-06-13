Outerplane codes (June 2023)

Updated on: June 13, 2023 - Checked for new codes

Outerplane is a new gacha RPG that has caught the interest of gamers worldwide, and it could turn out to be the next big thing. Like other titles of its kind, it features a system of codes that offer the community a range of rewards at no cost. This article lists the latest codes you can enter to receive in-game stuff for free.

Active Outerplane codes

You may obtain ether and other in-game rewards via Outerplane codes, which can be highly beneficial as you progress through the game. However, you must use the codes before they expire if you wish to receive the exclusive items for your account.

The following are the active Outerplane codes that you can currently use:

OUTER1STPLANE - 1.5K Ether (Expires June 30)

- 1.5K Ether (Expires June 30) OUTERGAME30 - 300 Ether (Expires June 30)

- 300 Ether (Expires June 30) PLAYOUTERPLANE1 - 500 Ether

- 500 Ether PLAYOUTERPLANE2 - 120 Stamina + 20 Cake Slice

- 120 Stamina + 20 Cake Slice LISHAGIFT – 1500x Ether, Profile Frame, 60x Stamina, 20x Cake Slice

OUTER1ST – 1500x Ether

How to use Outerplane codes

Step 1: To start with the redemption, open Outerplane on your device and navigate to the in-game settings.

Next, you should tap on the “Enter Coupon” button beneath the “Manage Account” option. Step 4: A pop-up will appear on the screen where you can enter the codes above and press the “OK” button. This will complete the redemption.

As the codes have a limited validity period, you must use them as soon as possible, or they will expire. Follow the steps below to complete the redemption process in the game and get your free rewards:

Upon successful completion of the redemption, you will receive the rewards in your in-game mailbox, and you may then claim them. If you are just starting out with Outerplane, getting these free items will give you a head start in the game.

Furthermore, you can follow the game’s official handles on the different social media platforms to stay aware of the release of new codes and not miss out on any free rewards.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena.