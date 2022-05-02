Solarland gift codes: May 2022

All active Solarland gift codes that will let you claim the Gold Ingots, Silver Coins and other freebies

: May 2nd, 2022 - Checked for new codes

We will share a list of all working Solarland gift codes. You can use these codes to get free in-game rewards.

Solarland is a mobile JRPG where you venture into a fairy tale land of mystery and fantasy. Phoenix VN has recently released the title on Android. If you have just downloaded it and are looking for some free-in-game gifts to claim, you have come to the right place.

Working Solarland gift codes

GoodWill

LoveU

Welcome2022

7777 - Rewards: Dark Fairy Tale Fashion, Silver Coins, Gold Ingots, & Wonder Coins

- Rewards: Dark Fairy Tale Fashion, Silver Coins, Gold Ingots, & Wonder Coins RHGO - Rewards: Ever-Changing Gift

- Rewards: Ever-Changing Gift RH666 - Rewards : Soulmaster Dew, Flower Letters, Gold Ingots, & Silver Coins

- Rewards Soulmaster Dew, Flower Letters, Gold Ingots, & Silver Coins RH8888 - Rewards: Soulmaster Dew, Flower Letters, Gold Ingots, & Silver Coins

- Rewards: Soulmaster Dew, Flower Letters, Gold Ingots, & Silver Coins SL666 - Rewards: Soulmaster Dew, Flower Letters, Gold Ingots, & Silver Coins

- Rewards: Soulmaster Dew, Flower Letters, Gold Ingots, & Silver Coins SL888 - Rewards: Soulmaster Dew, Flower Letters, Gold Ingots, & Silver Coins

Remember, these gift codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working Solarland gift codes and use them at the earliest possible time.

How to redeem Solarland gift codes?

Open the game

Click on the bonus options at the top right of the screen

Click on the exchange gift button

Enter the gift code and click on redeem button to get the reward

Follow these steps to redeem Solarland gift codes.

About the game

Solarland is a JRPG where you will create your own story where there are no limitations. In this open world, you team up with your friends and fight against boss enemies to save the magical land of Solarland. It is available to download on Android

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.