Blue Archive is introducing Hanako and many other characters as the Triple Rewards Campaign begins

Hanako comes to the game as the powerful Sonic-type Striker

The dangerous Mystical-type Striker Wakamo makes her return as well

Mika and Hoshino are part of the Triple Rewards Campaign

Nexon has just released a new update for its popular mobile RPG, Blue Archive. The latest patch is set to introduce a mischievous new student alongside the much-awaited Triple Rewards Campaign that will help boost everyone’s stats simultaneously. Hanako joins the roster with Wakamo who is also making a fiery comeback to Blue Archive.

The summer might not be here, but Hanako is coming to Blue Archive in her Swimsuit variant. Hailing from Trinity General School, this deadly fighter is a Sonic-type Striker who is absolutely devastating on the battlefield. When an ally uses an EX Skill, she can charge up two Water Gauges for extra damage, one of which can be used as her own EX Skill. Players can obtain Hanako through Fest Recruitment.

Accompanying Hanako is Wakamo, the infamous Fox of Calamity. One of the Seven Prisoners, she is an extremely dangerous student who returns to Recruitment as well. Wakamo is a Mystic-type Striker, with an EX Skill that targets a single enemy, damaging it with damage equal to the amount accumulated by allies in ten seconds. This is followed up by Mystic damage, earning Wakamo the name of a troublemaker.

That’s not all because two more characters are available through Fest Recruitment as well. Mika and Hoshino join the game, bringing in a new campaign tailored for new and returning players. The Triple Rewards Campaign will run until February 19th, giving away bucketloads of goodies for completing Lessons and Scrimages. Even account experience earnings will be doubled until February 17th.

Get your hands on all the new characters and start accumulating extra rewards by downloading Blue Archive now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information.