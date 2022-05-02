Sprite Fantasia codes: May 2022

You can get free prism gems and a few gacha tickets by redeeming these Sprite Fantasia gift codes

Sprite Fantasia is a 3D adventure MMORPG that has recently been released. If you are looking to claim some free in-game gifts, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all working Sprite Fantasia codes that you can use to get in-game rewards like prism gem, costume gacha ticket, memory card gacha ticket, and more.

List of working Sprite Fantasia codes

PS68RGNJ334H - Rewards: one memory card gacha ticket

- Rewards: one memory card gacha ticket 7BDKCSSSF6FN - Rewards: one memory card gacha ticket

- Rewards: one memory card gacha ticket VIP111

VIP777

VIP888

VIP999

SP777

Here is a list of all working Sprite Fantasia gift codes:

Remember, Sprite Fantasia gift codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working redeem codes and use them at the earliest possible time.

Expired

7BJFDNS4RXFM - Rewards: 50 prism gems and one costume gacha ticket

To avoid any errors, please make sure you entered the Sprite Fantasia gift codes mentioned above as they are written, including any special characters, capital letters, and so forth.

How to redeem Sprite Fantasia codes?

Open the app

Click on the Sprite tab

Now click on the gift code button and enter any of the codes from above

Click on the redeem button

If you are new to Sprite Fantasia, then follow the steps below to redeem gift codes in the game.

As soon as you click the redeem button, the reward from the gift code will pop up on your screen and automatically be added to your in-game account.

About the game

Sprite Fantasia is an impressive MMORPG that is the sequel to the well-known Grand Fantasia Online. It's an anime MMO that features cute pets and a world full of fairy tales. Here the players play as a sprite messenger and battle against an alien civilization using different classes with their own unique attributes. It is available to download on both Android and iOS

