Top 10 mobile games like Candy Crush
Even if you're not afflicted by the Candy Crush Saga addiction, you'll almost certainly know someone who is. In this article we've prepared our picks of the top mobile games like Candy Crush to keep your sweet tooth for match-threes in check, be it with very similar games, or slightly different (but still the same down at their core).
Match three games are super catchy and truly a delight when you want to relax. All you have to do is find the right tiles or blocks and match them by colour. All of these titles require some strategic thinking, so if that's an element you expect from them, then these mobile games like Candy Crush Saga will deliver exactly that.
From games where you match jewels, to ones where you match various foods and sweets and even fish, there's definitely a title here for you. Oh, and on top of everything, these relaxing and fun games also make for a great time killer too!
1
Bejeweled Blitz
Given that Candy Crush Saga is pretty blatantly 'inspired by' PopCap's Bejeweled, it's only right that we include a title from that seminal series in this round-up. Bejeweled Blitz will be warmly familiar to any Candy Crush Saga addict, even if said devotee has never played another game in her life.
It's got the same coloured trinket-matching gameplay at its core, with plenty of chain reactions to scratch that itch. You know the one. Bejeweled Blitz also has those social and bite-sized elements that keep Candy Crush Saga fans coming back for more.Download Bejeweled Blitz for Android or iOS
2
Jewel Time
In Jewel Time you have a classical match-three game which is fairly similar to Bejeweled Blitz, but with adorable little critters to support you in your winning streaks! You have over 10,000 levels (which is a lot!) which get increasingly more difficult as you play.
Jewel Time is great if you are looking for something simple and fairly similar to many others on the market at the moment. There are plenty of free boosts and gifts too, and that will come in handy quite a bit. We've all been in a pickle once or twice during some levels.Download Jewel Time for Android
3
Ocean Match
In Ocean Match you have a beautiful mobile game like Candy Crush but featuring underwater elements - seashells, fish, and underwater treasures. The best part? You also get to build your own aquarium, complete with fish and decorations, and that's one of the most relaxing and fun experiences you can have on your phone.
Another great perk of Ocean Match is that you won't even need an internet connection to play; so that means you won't have to wait for ads to play in the background or expect them to pop unexpectedly either. If that's something that plays an important role, you won't have to worry about that when playing this game.Download Ocean Match for iOS or Android
4
Best Fiends
If you want a title that's as exciting as they come, and as popular as Candy Crush, then Best Friends is the title for you. Down at its core, it's a puzzle game - but there are so many more elements for you to consider aside from that. You will be able to gather a collection of (adorable) monsters called "fiends" each with its own unique power.
Then, you can deploy them and start matching tiles in order to unlock their power and defeat the enemies and bosses at each stage. You can upgrade the monsters and even dress them up in adorable outfits. It's a brilliant title similar to Candy Crush that is impossible not to enjoy.Download Best Friends for Android or iOS
5
Nyan Cat: Candy Match
Everyone knows Nyan Cat; there's the Nyan Cat: Lost In Space platformer that captivated lots and lots, and there's Nyan Cat: Candy Match - a fun and addictive puzzler that gives off a completely different vibe. You can relax by matching candies (which is the total opposite of the platformer aforementioned) and passing hundreds of levels.
There are also plenty of outfits for Nyan Cat to try out and make your adventure more colourful, so if you were looking for an adorable game to replace your Candy Crush addiction, look no more - you've found it.Download Nyan Cat: Candy Match for Android or iOS
6
Angry Birds Match
It's impossible not to have heard of Angry Birds, a viral game that launched back in 2009. In Angry Birds Match you have the same beloved characters but in a different type of puzzler - one where you have to match candies, pots, eggs, buckets and pretty much anything you could imagine (depending on the events undergoing of course).
You can decorate colourful worlds in order to keep your flock of birds happy and entertained, and even hatch eggs in order to reveal new adorable little birds. It's an adorable match-three title that is difficult not to love - just like every other Angry Birds out there, right?Download Angry Birds Match for iOS or Android
7
Cakingdom Match
Cakes, candies, desserts, pets and puzzles - that's what Cakingdom Match is all about, and that's exactly what makes it such a great game like Candy Crush. With a compelling backstory and adorable characters, it is an experience worth delving into, every step of the way.
You can also choose a cute pet to aid you since they all come with various unique skills that will definitely give you a much-needed hand on some levels. There are thousands of levels to hop onto, so we recommend you give it a shot if this all sounds good!Download Cakingdom Match for iOS or Android
8
Farm Heroes Saga
To call Farm Heroes Saga a simple puzzle game similar to Candy Crush would be an understatement. This titan has thousands upon thousands of levels filled to the brim with challenges and... vegetables. It starts off pretty relaxing, with levels that can be easily passed without much thought, but the more you play and advance, the tougher they get.
If you want a mobile title that brings that "strategy" element while also delivering in the visual department, then you should try this one out. It's super fun, adorable, and it's filled with challenges that will put your patience and strategic thinking to the test.Download Farm Heroes Saga for Android or iOS
9
SUMI SUMI
Arguably a little bit different than your classical approach to Candy Crush, but down at its core it follows the same playstyle - you need to match at least 3 characters in order to clear the level. From a visual point of view, it's an isometric game, but it's extremely minimalistic and adorable. Just what you'd expect from a Japanese game.
If you are familiar with characters like Rilakkuma, Sumikko Gurashi, Tarepanda, and more, you'll find them all in SUMI SUMI. You can also decorate your own room with adorable furniture and decorations, and it is filled with events that grant time-limited items (boosts and decors).Download SUMI SUMI for Android or iOS
10
Cookie Cats
A bunch of fluffy adorable cats are hungry, and your goal is to feed them all!
That would sum up what Cookie Cats is about - you have to match tiles in order to collect the blocks (or cookies) required by the cats and feed them their desired colour. There's a fun and relaxing element in this, and there are even villains that you will have to fight with.
With multiple game modes to try out, there's certainly something that you will find enjoyable, if not for the strategy involved or for the crazy kittens popping up on your screen, then for the unique levels and challenges that you'll find.
These are the games that are most similar to Candy Crush, you'll love these mobile games like Roblox.Download Cookie Cats for iOS or Android