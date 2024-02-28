Top 10 best mobile games like Roblox in 2024

Block City Wars is a game like Grand Theft Auto in Minecraft style. This is an online shooter, in which you can both work for the mafia and take part in multiplayer battles against zombies.

In this addictive game, you will be able to take on the mafia boss and eliminate the target, but that is only part of what you can do here. There is a vast city to explore and race against other players. Furthermore, there is a chance to take part in survival against zombies.

Block City Wars has many various modes that you can play. If you want to play peacefully, there is a sandbox mode for you. You can also fight other players in PvP battles. For PvP battles, 10 unique maps are created separately, which you have to explore. For weapon enthusiasts, the game has a vast arsenal of the most diverse weapons - actually, there are more than 100 of them. Chat with other players and assemble your team to overcome enemies in all modes.