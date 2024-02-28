Top 10 best mobile games like Roblox in 2024
These are the most similar games that will instantly remind you of Roblox.
Updated on February 28, 2024, - Swapped one game
Roblox is a unique game and platform that has won over a million hearts across the globe. With fans of all ages, it has been played at least once - but what draws people to the game? The answer is simple - it is a huge meta-universe that allows you to get together with your friends and make all your innermost dreams come true.
There is always something to do. If you want to build, the Building mode is offered. If you want to have a real duel, the Fighting mode is there too. If you want something on a larger scale, you need to open the tab with "Places."
If you want to take care of a virtual pet, Adopt Me! is your choice. Want to feel alive in a virtual world? Then Brookhaven RP is perfect for you.
But over time, playing one game can get boring and you might want something new, but in a similar style and genre. And then the question arises - is there any chance to find something similar to Roblox? To answer this question, you should read this article, which we have prepared specially for you. In this guide, we will tell you about the best mobile games like Roblox.
List of similar gamesThis is a small list of games that are more or less similar in style, genre, and overall concept to Roblox. You can find more details about each one right after the list.
1
Block City Wars
Block City Wars is a game like Grand Theft Auto in Minecraft style. This is an online shooter, in which you can both work for the mafia and take part in multiplayer battles against zombies.
In this addictive game, you will be able to take on the mafia boss and eliminate the target, but that is only part of what you can do here. There is a vast city to explore and race against other players. Furthermore, there is a chance to take part in survival against zombies.
Block City Wars has many various modes that you can play. If you want to play peacefully, there is a sandbox mode for you. You can also fight other players in PvP battles. For PvP battles, 10 unique maps are created separately, which you have to explore. For weapon enthusiasts, the game has a vast arsenal of the most diverse weapons - actually, there are more than 100 of them. Chat with other players and assemble your team to overcome enemies in all modes.
2
Brawl Stars
Brawl Stars is a multiplayer top-down shooter for mobile platforms from the creators of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. You'll start in different arenas with two teams of three players competing against each other. Brawl Stars features different characters that can be sorted by their class. However, there are no two characters that play out the same. With over 50 of them, it's hard to get bored, especially since the developer, Supercell, is adding new ones every now and then.
We have a tier list for Brawl Stars that will help you pick the best ones. You can play alone, but it's much cooler and more interesting to fight with enemies in a big team. There are several modes in the game: Knockout, Heist, Super City Rampage, and Hunters. Players of different skill levels can choose the mode that suits them best.
3
Cubic Castles
Cubic Castles is an action title with elements of adventure, plus a combination of massively multiplayer free-to-play indie games from Cosmic Cow LLC studio.
The gameplay is pretty straightforward if you have played top-down games before. It differs from other top-down titles thanks to its mechanics with RPG elements: Cubic Castles has levels where you gain experience by mining blocks and completing quests. While getting new levels, you can choose one of 3 privileges.
In Cubic Castles, you can shape the terrain and build your world. In this world, you can mine resources, make items, create farms, and much more. You can explore and mine different lands. Forests, deserts, mountain ranges, arctic landscapes, tropical islands - all are open for adventure with resources unique to every biome. Cubic Castles is not just about building and exploring. There are plenty of activities to do here. You can freely drive cars for fun or race. You can also fight other players in PvP battles.
4
Fancade
Fancade is a collection of arcade games with an isometric view. You'll play more than 50 games and 1,000 levels on a quest to collect stars and unlock worlds.
In Fancade, you can choose different types of puzzles to enjoy whatever seems interesting at the moment. There are puzzles where you help the protagonist retrieve a floppy disk located on top of a house (or ruins, or a strange structure). To do this, you have to turn the house around to find the right path to your goal. In another game, you solve logic puzzles that require you to simultaneously place two chickens at two control points in different parts of the map. You can also play hill climbing games, where you have to bring your car safely to a certain point on the map.
Some puzzles will require time, others will require wits, but sometimes, you'll just have to be a bit lucky!
5
Growtopia
Growtopia is a multiplayer sandbox video game that can be played online with friends. Users can chat with each other, create cooperative games, build worlds, and trade daily for more fun.
You can build anything you want. You can create huge castles, modern buildings, dark dungeons, statues of yourself, or whatever you want.
The world of Growtopia contains many mini-games. Play all of them to find your favourite one that suits you. For the fans of Terraria, this will be a piece of cake, as they are really similar.
6
Blockmods
Blockmods will be immediately recognised as a game that looks exactly like Roblox to experienced players. What's so similar about it? First of all, the graphics is pixelated and blocky similar to our beloved blox. Another thing would be the very nature of the Blockmods. It's a PVP title, and we all know that the best Roblox games are usually PVP.
Customise your avatar and join the fray! 4 teams, each containing 4 players will try to annihilate each other in an attempt to rule the island alone. So like battle royale, don't you agree? You'll have a huge arsenal at your disposal, so it won't matter if you're a fan of melee or ranged combat. Both are viable. Oh, and if you don't have friends to play with, fear not, as there's a solo queue as well.
7
Minecraft
There is no such person who has not once heard of Minecraft. The iconic sandbox game created by Markus Persson became popular very quickly. The gameplay of Minecraft can be summed up in one sentence: the player travels through a virtually limitless 3D world made up of various blocks that he can destroy and create.
Minecraft features a unique pixelated graphical style that is instantly memorable, although many may find it unappealing at first. However, this is not a title that cares about graphics, but about creativity, imagination, and construction - and it is a game that is very easy to get used to, but takes hundreds of hours to master.
8
Minetest
Minetest is a sandbox game with co-op. You will have the opportunity to build your own kingdom where you can invite your friends. Inspired by games such as Minecraft and Roblox, the creators of the Minetest have made the maps in generable in set parameters.
In Minetest you have the opportunity to create anything you want. Do not forget about survival, as you need to survive to get more crafting gifts. You will reach your goal only with the right tools. If you're already familiar with Minecraft, and games similar to Roblox, you'll fit right in.
9
Survivalcraft
Survivalcraft is a survival and construction game for mobile devices. The size of the world here is 128 blocks high and around 69 billion blocks long/wide. The world is randomly generated as you open it so that literally around every corner you will be greeted by a unique unrepeatable landscape.
You have landed on the shores of an uninhabited world. Explore the world, gather resources, craft tools and weapons, hunt animals for food, and make traps. Build a shelter to survive the night. The possibilities in this sandbox are endless.
10
Terraria
Terraria is a pixel sandbox game reminiscent of Minecraft and an adventure role-playing game. Players are free to explore a large, procedurally generated 2D world, mine resources, construct buildings, seek out powerful equipment, and battle a variety of enemies and threats. It offers many different challenges, including ferocious bosses, "waves" of various themed foes, and more.
Terraria can be played alone as well as in co-op, which greatly increases the chances of success. However, everything depends entirely on the style of play of the particular player - someone may be interested in exploring the world and completing tasks, such as killing bosses, and someone will be more interested in building castles and fish catching.
Terraria gives players a wealth of options, but like any true sandbox, it's up to the player to choose what they want and have fun with. We also have an explanation on how to build the Terraria cell phone, as you're surely going to need it in case you start playing it.