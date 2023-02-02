Top 7 mobile games like The Last of Us

When you're talking about the best mobile games like The Last of Us, you can't ignore Life is Strange. It's a title that enjoys one of the top spots in the best of 2018 Google Play awards, and is also available on PC, consoles, and Nintendo Switch.

Life is Strange is an episodic title with a story-based choice. You will play as Max, a photography senior who can rewind time. Her choices affect not only the present but also the past and the future.

You can be sure that experimenting with such an immersive power during the Life is Strange storyline is pretty exciting. Your choices will significantly affect the gameplay, which is not something that The Last of Us can boast about.