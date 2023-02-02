Top 7 mobile games like The Last of Us
The Last of Us is one of the best PlayStation exclusives in the market today, and it dominated the charts on the PS3 way back when. These days, gamers often look for mobile games like The Last of Us so they can play them on the go.
Although you can't find something exactly like it, we have tried to compose a list of mobile alternatives for The Last of Us. You will find not only popular releases but also new projects that are worth your attention.
1
Life is Strange
When you're talking about the best mobile games like The Last of Us, you can't ignore Life is Strange. It's a title that enjoys one of the top spots in the best of 2018 Google Play awards, and is also available on PC, consoles, and Nintendo Switch.
Life is Strange is an episodic title with a story-based choice. You will play as Max, a photography senior who can rewind time. Her choices affect not only the present but also the past and the future.
You can be sure that experimenting with such an immersive power during the Life is Strange storyline is pretty exciting. Your choices will significantly affect the gameplay, which is not something that The Last of Us can boast about.
2
Into the Dead 2
Into The Dead 2 is a mobile zombie apocalypse game with over 70 million downloads on the Google Play Store. You'll need to use various weapons to kill zombies and finish the race to save your family. Even though Into The Dead 2 doesn't have a storyline quite like The Last of Us, both titles are similar in that you'll have to kill tons of zombies for a noble mission.
3
LifeAfter
LifeAfter is a free-to-play survival game on Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows. LifeAfter thrusts you into a post-apocalyptic world in which life as we know it was eliminated by a viral outbreak. Even though this is a horror game, it does not include any adult content. The only possible issue for kids is blood and, well, zombies.
It was primarily released for the Chinese region, however, so you might notice localisation problems during dialogues with NPCs every so often.
4
Bully: Anniversary Edition
Even though Bully doesn't have hordes of the undead in the game, it can be easily called one of the best alternatives for The Last of Us because of its exciting storyline.
Bully is an RPG developed by Rockstar Games. It tells the story of Jimmy - a student who decided to stop bullying, opting instead to become a protector in a way. You will save weaker students and do your best to teach bullies a lesson they won't forget.
5
Dark Days: Zombie Survival
Dark Days: Zombie Survival is another title about killing zombies in this list. You'll emerge in a world where humanity has been wiped out by a dangerous pandemic. All human beings have been transformed into zombies, and your mission is to survive in these harsh conditions - something like the OG Resident Evil story.
Dark Days: Zombie Survival might remind you of Last Day on Earth: Survival, but this one includes more complex weapons and equipment systems, more dangerous zombies, and improved graphics. These make Dark Days: Zombie Survival one of the best alternatives for The Last of Us on mobile.
6
The Walking Dead: Survivors
The Walking Dead: Survivors is another title about surviving the apocalypse. It was released in April 2021 and is available on iOS and Android. The developers still regularly work on the game with updates, the last of which was in January this year. The premise of the game is that you need to build your town and survive waves of deadly zombies. Strategy is the key component in The Walking Dead: Survivors rather than the narrative.
7
Zombeast: Zombie Shooter
Zombeast: Zombie Shooter may not be at the top of the list of the best alternatives for The Last of Us, but the game is still worth your attention as one of the best offline survival FPS games out there. Featuring complex weapon customisation, tons of zombies, and an exciting combat system, Zombeast: Zombie Shooter is a real treat - just be wary of the 16+ age restriction.
That’s it with the top 7 mobile games like The Last of Us. As you can see, there are various alternatives for it on Android and iOS. Just check the trailer for every video game from this list, and you will probably find something similar enough. Of course, you can't expect the same gameplay and story from any of these titles, as they are limited by mobile screens and hardware.
