Top 10 mobile games like Minecraft

Want to switch to something similar-but-not-quite? Here's a list of mobile games similar to Minecraft!

Updated on: November 20th, 2023 - added download links

Since its release, Minecraft has become a real gaming phenomenon available on mobile, PC, Nintendo Switch, and consoles. As such, there are many alternatives for it nowadays, so we have collected the finest mobile games like Minecraft!

This list includes only official video games available on Google Play and on the iOS App Store. We've included not only the most popular titles but also new video games that are definitely worth the attention of Minecraft fans!