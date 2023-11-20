Top 10 mobile games like Minecraft
Want to switch to something similar-but-not-quite? Here's a list of mobile games similar to Minecraft!
Updated on: November 20th, 2023 - added download links
Since its release, Minecraft has become a real gaming phenomenon available on mobile, PC, Nintendo Switch, and consoles. As such, there are many alternatives for it nowadays, so we have collected the finest mobile games like Minecraft!
This list includes only official video games available on Google Play and on the iOS App Store. We've included not only the most popular titles but also new video games that are definitely worth the attention of Minecraft fans!
1
Terraria
Everyone that I know that played Minecraft, eventually, dipped their toes in Terraria. It's like a flat, side-scrolling version of Minecraft, with even more challenge. There are caves to mine, items to craft, and creatures to destroy. You can spend your time building little bases and exploring, or you can hunt after massive mobs to gain better items! Terraria is a very fun, open world exploration game, and it's procedurally generated (like Minecraft!) giving you a different map each time you play.
2
Roblox
Roblox isn't really a game, and is more of a massive platform of games. With that in mind, there are a lot of similarities to Minecraft in a large number of games on the platform. If you play Minecraft to work together with friends to build bases and explore big worlds, playing in a server on Minecraft is very similar to playing in servers on Roblox. Roblox also has had it's number of Minecraft clones, as well as games that have copied the idea and put their own spin on it.
3
Survivalcraft 2
Survivalcraft 2 is one of the best alternatives for Minecraft on Android or iOS. Even though Survivalcraft 2 doesn't have tons of modifications, many Minecraft players are still happy to report that the game has pretty unique and complex gameplay. You'll have to create your own survival tactics while playing Survivalcraft 2.
However, the main con of Survivalcraft 2 is that it costs $4 on Google Play and $5 on the App Store, which might not be too ideal for some parents for various reasons. Therefore, Roblox remains a better and safer option for them.
Download Survivalcraft 2 from the Google Play Store or App Store
4
World Craft: Mine & Build 3D
World Craft: Mine & Build 3D is another Minecraft copy available on Android and iOS. It was developed by Playlabs, LLC, and seems to be their most successful project.
Like in Minecraft, you get spawned in an open world full of dangerous monsters and valuable blocks that can be used to construct your house. One of the main pros of World Craft: Mine & Build 3D is that it supports multiplayer mode, so you can invite friends and play together.
5
LostMiner
If you look at pictures or videos of LostMiner, you will see that this game is like a combination of Minecraft and Terraria, creating a mobile game that's well worth diving your time into. There are a lot of aspects that are similar to Minecraft; crafting, fishing, exploring, keeping yourself fed... It's very similar in it's sandbox style of playing, the fact that the words are procedural, and there are plenty of secrets to discover!
Download LostMiner from the App Store or Google Play Store
6
Block Craft 3D: Building Games
Block Craft 3D: Building Games is a lot like Minecraft in creative mode! If you like the building aspect of Minecraft but want a new platform to build and design in, Block Craft 3D is all about building. You can create any sort of building you want, and all of it is in the same sort of style as Minecraft. It's also got big worlds to explore - you could create some huge, awesome buildings.
7
The Blockheads
The Blockheads, again, looks very similar to Minecraft, but it's aim is to be a more bite-sized and compact to be better suited for mobile players. There is a lot of exploration, creation and survival - with the focus being crafting, building, and exploring. There are a lot of different ways to battle other players, gain new objects, and find your way through the world. There are also different biomes, places to explore, and just a lot of classic Minecraft aspects.
8
Block Story
Block Story is a free-to-play alternative to Minecraft on Android and iOS. It's one of the games that significantly change Minecraft’s concept, adding pretty much new features. For example, you can complete various quests in Block Story to get rewards.
Also, Block Story boasts a highly developed combat system. You always need to update your gear and get more resources to craft more powerful armour. Moreover, the critical part of Block Story is the bosses. They are the perfect option for when you want to hone your skills and get glory and fame by defeating them.
9
Pixel Worlds
As evident from the name of this video game, it is an MMO Sandbox that looks similar to Minecraft. It features a highly detailed 2D world with tons of different resources that can be used to craft anything.
One of the most essential parts of Pixel Worlds is its dungeons. You will spend much of your time mining resources in caves in Pixel Worlds, and if you get bored playing solo, you can join various multiplayer servers and play cross-platform with people who use a PC or Mac.
Download Pixel Worlds from the Google Play Store or App Store
10
RealmCraft 3D
RealmCraft 3D is the last mobile game like Minecraft in this list. It's regularly updated and is still actively growing in popularity. RealmCraft 3D has more than 100 million downloads on Google Play, making it one of the most downloaded titles similar to Minecraft.
You will have a plethora of options and things to do, like mining different ores and materials that you'll need for building. Exploring different areas is also an important part of the gameplay. The only disadvantage is that RealmCraft 3D does not have a mod community and graphics like Minecraft.
That’s it with the top 10 mobile games like Minecraft. Minecraft is a huge phenomenon in the gaming industry, and nowadays, there are many alternatives for it on mobile devices. Try them all and decide which one is the best for you!
Download RealmCraft 3D from the App Store or Google Play Store