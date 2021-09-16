Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Tartaglia guide! Tartaglia, also known as Childe, is the eleventh of the Eleven Harbingers of Fatui. Tartaglia is a bit of a bad boy and is always looking for a challenge, as he loves to fight, which made him the perfect candidate to become one of the Harbingers. Despite his penchant for using a bow, he is actually weak with the weapon, which makes winning fights with it that much more exhilarating.

In the Tartaglia guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Tartaglia Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Hydro / S Tier / 5* Rarity / Bow

How to get Tartaglia

Genshin Impact Tartaglia Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Every melee attack adds Hydro to it

He is able to change between melee and ranged

Tartaglia’s Burst changes per his combat mode

Weaknesses

Longer cooldowns than most

Need to spend time on getting his Constellation up to maximize potential

Best Build for Tartaglia in Genshin Impact

Tartaglia - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Heart of Depth

(2) Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

(4) After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

Skyward Harp

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: CRIT Rate 4.8%

In Genshin Impact , Tartaglia is a powerful bow user who can use his debuff, Riptide, to amplify the damage of his Charged Shots, CRITs, and Burst. He’s relatively versatile, but with the amount of damage he can output, he works best with a DPS build.You can only obtain Tartaglia in his own featured banner, Farewell of Snezhnaya, which is currently inactive. He is not available in the standard wish banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Tartaglia is a really strong DPS, who spreads Hydro far and wide, but he can only reach his full potential if your party and equipped gear are built around his abilities. Use the Skyward Harp to add to his CRIT damage and give the potential for even higher output. Pair this with the Heart of Depth to increase his Hydro damage, turning him into a tsunami of strength.Peak of Vindagnyr Domain reward.Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Tartaglia with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

In Genshin Impact , Tartaglia is a great character to bring out the best of the party, and the best way to do that is to focus on characters with Electro to let him combo Electro Charge. Fischl is a great start, as she can help synergize with another Electro character and can refill their energy constantly.

Bennett is great as a healer as he provides a buff and heals while dealing damage. Beidou is a great choice to constantly fire her Burst and act as a backup plan when Tartaglia is off the field.

F2P Team

Tartaglia is a great pull to have, as he can be your main DPS and also combines well with Pyro. Use Amber to pull enemies in and then switch back to Tartaglia for Vaporize and to do additional damage. Barbara is a great healer and can also boost Hydro damage if you level up her Constellation, something that is quite easy to do if you watch Paimon’s Shop often.

Finally, Xiangling is a great addition to this team, with both her Pyro res and her ability to spread her element around, making it easier to create reactions.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Cutting Torrent - Normal Attack

Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow.Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the power of Hydro will accumulate on the arrowhead. A arrow fully charged with the torrent will deal Hydro DMG and apply the Riptide status.

Opponents affected by Riptide will suffer from AoE Hydro DMG effects when attacked by Tartaglia in various ways. DMG dealt in this way is considered Normal Attack DMG.

Riptide Flash: A fully-charged Aimed Shot that hits an opponent affected by Riptide deals consecutive bouts of AoE DMG. Can occur once every 0.7s.

Riptide Burst: Defeating an opponent affected by Riptide creates a Hydro burst that inflicts the Riptide status on nearby opponents hit.

1-Hit DMG 41.3%

41.3% 2-Hit DMG 46.3%

46.3% 3-Hit DMG 55.4%

55.4% 4-Hit DMG 57%

5-Hit DMG 60.9%

60.9% 6-Hit DMG 72.8%

72.8% Aimed Shot - 43.9%

- 43.9% Fully-Charged Aimed Shot - 124%

- 124% Riptide Flash DMG - 12.4% x 3

- 12.4% x 3 Riptide Burst DMG - 62%

- 62% Riptide Duration - 10s

- 10s Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128% / 160%

Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. When Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee Stance, he cannot perform a plunging attack.

Foul Legacy: Raging Tide - Elemental Skill

Unleashes a set of weaponry made of pure water, dealing Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents and entering a Melee Stance. In this Stance, Tartaglia's Normal and Charged Attacks change as follows:Performs up to 6 consecutive Hydro strikes.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a cross slash, dealing Hydro DMG.

Hitting an opponent affected by Riptide with a melee attack unleashes a Riptide Slash that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG, and can only occur once every 1.5s.

After 30s, or when the ability is unleashed again, this skill will end. Tartaglia will return to his Ranged Stance and this ability will enter CD. The longer Tartaglia stays in his Melee Stance, the longer the CD. If the return to a ranged stance occurs automatically after 30s, the CD is even longer.

Stance Change DMG - 72%

- 72% 1-Hit DMG 38.9%

38.9% 2-Hit DMG 41.6%

41.6% 3-Hit DMG 56.3%

56.3% 4-Hit DMG 59.9%

5-Hit DMG 55.3%

55.3% 6-Hit DMG 35.4% + 37.7%

35.4% + 37.7% Charged Attack DMG - 60.2% + 72%

- 60.2% + 72% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 20

- 20 Riptide Slash - 60%

- 60% Max Duration - 30s

Max CD - 45s

Havoc: Obliteration - Elemental Burst

Performs different attacks based on what stance Tartaglia is in when casting.

Swiftly fires a Hydro-imbued magic arrow, dealing AoE Hydro DMG, and applies the Riptide status. Returns a portion of its Energy Cost after use.

Performs a slash with a large AoE, dealing massive Hydro DMG to all surrounding opponents, which triggers Riptide Blast.

When the obliterating waters hit an opponent affected by Riptide, it clears their Riptide status and triggers a Hydro Explosion that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Burst DMG.

Skill DMG: Melee - 464%

- 464% Skill DMG: Ranged - 378%

- 378% Riptide Blast DMG - 120%

- 120% Energy Return (Ranged) - 20

- 20 CD - 15s

- 15s Energy Cost - 60

Never Ending - 1st Ascension Passive

Sword of Torrents - 4th Ascension Passive

Master of Weaponry - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Fatui):

Recruit's Insignia

Sergeant's Insignia

Lieutenant's Insignia

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Freedom

Guide to Freedom

Philosophies of Freedom

Extends Riptide duration by 8s.When Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee Stance, or if his Normal and Charged Attacks do CRIT DMG, they will apply the Riptide status effect on the hit enemy.Increases your own party member's Normal Attack Level by 1.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Childe Challenge):

Shard of Foul Legacy

Constellations

Foul Legacy: Tide Withholder

Foul Legacy: Understream

Abyssal Mayhem: Vortex of Turmoil

Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout

Decreases the CD of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide by 20%When opponents affected by Riptide are defeated, Tartaglia regenerates 4 Elemental Energy.Increases the Level of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.If Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee Stance, triggers Riptide Slash against opponents on the field affected by Riptide every 4s, otherwise, triggers Riptide Flash.

Riptide Slashes and Riptide Flashes triggered by this Constellation effect are not subject to the time intervals that would typically apply to these two Riptide effects, nor do they have any effect on those time intervals.

Havoc: Formless Blade

Havoc: Annihilation

Genshin Impact Tartaglia Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Starconch ×3

Varunada Lazurite Sliver ×1

Recruit's Insignia ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Starconch ×10

Varunada Lazurite Fragment ×3

Recruit's Insignia ×15

Cleansing Heart ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Starconch ×20

Varunada Lazurite Fragment ×6

Sergeant's Insignia ×12

Cleansing Heart ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Starconch ×20

Varunada Lazurite Chunk ×3

Sergeant's Insignia ×18

Cleansing Heart ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Starconch ×45

Varunada Lazurite Chunk ×6

Lieutenant's Insignia ×12

Cleansing Heart ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Starconch ×60

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone ×6

Lieutenant's Insignia ×24

Cleansing Heart ×20

Increases the Level of Havoc: Obliteration by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When Havoc: Obliteration is cast in Melee Stance, the CD of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide is reset. This effect will only take place once Tartaglia returns to his Ranged Stance.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Tartaglia starts with 1,020 HP, 23 ATK, and 63 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Tartaglia was featured in the Farewell of Snezhnaya event banner. This banner was run from April 6th, 2021 to April 27th, 2021.

