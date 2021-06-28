Welcome to Pocket Gamers' detailed Genshin Impact Beidou guide! Beidou is the captain of the Crux, an armed fleet in Liyue. They are famous throughout the region for their high-stakes adventures and bountiful riches. As she has always loved travelling the oceans, she finds herself adverse to the idea of staying on land for too long. Her most amazing feat is surely that of her defeating a leviathan named Haishan without the use of a vision, or magic, to do so.

Character Appearance

Beidou Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Electro / B Tier / 4* Rarity / Claymore

How to get Beidou

Genshin Impact Beidou Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Beidou has the only ‘counter’ move in the game

Her Elemental Burst provides an Electro Aura

Weaknesses

Beidou needs to take damage before she is able to fully put on the hurt with her fourth level Constellation

Can’t move at all during her Elemental Skill, which leaves her open to attack.

Best Build for Beidou in Genshin Impact

Beidou - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Gladiator’s Finale

ATK% / Electro DMG / CRIT DMG

Set Bonuses:

(2) ATK +18%

(4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%

Skyward Pride

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge 8%

Skill: Increases all DMG dealt by +8%. After activating Elemental Burst, normal and charge attacks unleash a vacuum blade that does 80% of ATK DMG to opponents in its path. Lasts 20 seconds or 8 vacuum blades.

In Genshin Impact , Beidou manages to not only deliver a ridiculous amount of Electro damage, but she helps spread it after deflecting attacks. Her 20% stamina reduction while swimming makes traversing to the outlying islands much easier, showcasing her reputation as a seaworthy opponent.She can be obtained by wishing on the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation.If you're looking to maximize your Electro damage, focus on getting a Skyward Pride weapon and use Gladiator's Finale as your artifact set to boost your attacks. A 4-set of Gladiator's Finale provides an additional 35% attack DMG due to her being a Claymore user.Drops from Stormterror Dvalin, Lupus Boreas, Cryo Hypostasis, Geo Hypostasis, Anemo Hypostasis, Electro Hypostasis, Cryo Regisvine, Pyro Regisvine, Oceanid, Childe, Primo Geovishap, Azhdaha, or Maguu Kenki

How to Obtain: Gacha

Best Party Members to match Beidou with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

In Genshin Impact , Beidou is one of the best characters to lay down Electro with. She also can counter attacks, making her a great DPS, but since her Burst takes so much energy to use, it’s great to have a team that can regain energy fast and provide plenty of Elemental reactions.

Fischl is a good pair, as she can amplify the Electro attacks and give back energy to Beidou, allowing her Burst to be used more often. Xingqiu can spread Hydro on the field to make it easier to cause reactions and do more Electro damage. Diona’s shield helps manage the chaos and can lower enemy defences with Superconduct.

F2P Team

Talents / Skills / Passive

Oceanborne - Normal Attack

Charged: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.

Plunge Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground beneath, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Skill Attributes:

1-Hit DMG 71.1%

2-Hit DMG 70.9%

3-Hit DMG 88.3%

4-Hit DMG 86.5%

5-Hit DMG 112%

Charged Attack Spinning DMG - 56.2%

- 56.2% Charged Attack Final DMG 102%

102% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 40/s

- 40/s Plunge DMG - 74.6%

- 74.6% Low/High Plunge DMG - 149% / 186%

Beidou will be used to provide Electro AoE attacks, while Kaeya can be used as a secondary DPS to provide energy back to Beidou and lower enemy DEF with Superconduct. Barbara will not only be the healer but can also spread Hydro around. Fischl will be useful to provide Electro support by energy regain and Electro damage on the field.Perform up to 5 consecutive strikes.

Tidecaller - Elemental Skill

Tap

Accumulating the power of lightning, Beidou swings her blade forward fiercely, dealing Electro DMG.

Hold

Lifts her weapon up as a shield. Max DMG absorbed scales off Beidou's Max HP.

Attacks using the energy stored within the greatsword upon release or once this ability's duration expires, dealing Electro DMG. DMG dealt scales with the number of times Beidou is attacked in the skill's duration.

The greatest DMG Bonus will be attained once this effect is triggered twice.

The shield possesses the following properties:

Has 250% Electro DMG Absorption Efficiency.



Applies the Electro element to Beidou upon activation.

Skill Attributes

Shield DMG Absorption 14.4% Max HP + 1,386

14.4% Max HP + 1,386 Base DMG 122%

122% DMG Bonus on Hit Taken 160%

160% CD - 7.5s

Nothing to worry about. Should anyone raise a hand against her or her men, she will avenge it ten-fold with sword and thunder.

Stormbreaker - Elemental Burst

Thunderbeast’s Target

When Normal and Charged Attacks hit, they create a lightning discharge that can jump between enemies, dealing Electro DMG

Increases the character’s resistance to interruption, and decreases DMG taken

Skill Attributes

Skill DMG 122%

122% Lightning DMG 96%

DMG Reduction 20%

Duration 15s

CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Recalling her slaying of the great beast Haishan, Beidou calls upon that monstrous strength and the lightning to create a Thunderbeast's Targe around herself.

Retribution - 1st Ascension Passive

Lightning Storm - 4th Ascension Passive

DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 15%. ATK SPD of Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 15%.

Greatly reduced delay before unleashing Charged Attacks.

Conqueror of Tides - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Treasure Hoarders):

Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Silver Raven Insignia

Golden Raven Insignia

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Gold

Guide to Gold

Philosophies of Gold

Counterattacking with Tidecaller at the precise moment when the character is hit grants the maximum DMG Bonus.Gain the following effects for 10s after unleashing Tidecaller with its maximum DMG Bonus:Decreases swimming Stamina consumption of your characters in the party by 20%.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin):

Constellations

Sea Beast's Scourge

Creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou's Max HP for 15s.

This shield absorbs Electro DMG 250% more effectively.

Dvalin’s SighWhen Stormbreaker is used:

Upon the Turbulent Sea, the Thunder Arises

Summoner of Storm

Stormbreaker's arc lightning can jump to two additional targets.Increases the Level of Tidecaller by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Stunning Revenge

Crimson Tidewalker

Within 10s of taking DMG, Beidou's Normal Attacks gain 20% additional Electro DMG.Increase the Level of Stormbreaker by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Bane of Evil

Genshin Impact Beidou Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Noctilous Jade ×3

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×3

Phase 2

Lv.40→Lv.50

Noctilous Jade ×10

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×15

Lightning Prism ×2

Phase 3

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Noctilous Jade ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6

Silver Raven Insignia ×12

Lightning Prism ×4

Phase 4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Noctilous Jade ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3

Silver Raven Insignia ×18

Lightning Prism ×8

Phase 5

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Noctilous Jade ×45

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×12

Lightning Prism ×12

Phase 6 (MAX)

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Noctilous Jade ×60

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×24

Lightning Prism ×20

During the duration of Stormbreaker, the Electro RES of surrounding enemies is decreased by 15%.

Base Stats

Wishes / Availability

At Level 1, Beidou starts with 1,094 HP, 19 ATK, and 54 DEF.Beidou can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

