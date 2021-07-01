Welcome to Pocket Gamers' detailed Genshin Impact Diluc guide! Diluc is the owner of the Dawn Winery in Mondstadt, and is formally one of the Knights of Favonius. After an accident involving his father led to his death, Diluc left the Knights searching for something more stable. Despite owning the winery, which specializes in Dandelion Wine, Diluc is actually not fond of alcohol and prefers other fruity drinks instead.

Character Appearance

Diluc Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Pyro / S Tier / 5* Rarity / Claymore

How to get Diluc

Genshin Impact Diluc Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Diluc can use Pyro with his weapon to create multiple elemental reactions

His Elemental Burst provides a large AoE

You can actually raise his critical damage output as you raise his Ascension level, unlike most

Weaknesses

He’s one of the slower attackers in the game

Here are some Genshin Impact codes as a thank you for reading this!

Best Build for Diluc in Genshin Impact

Diluc - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Crimson Witch of Flames

ATK% / Pyro DMG / CRIT DMG

Set Bonuses:

(2) Gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus.

(4) Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Wolf’s Gravestone

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: ATK + 10.8%

Skill: Wolf Tracker: Increases ATK by 20%. On hit, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increases all party members' ATK by 40% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s.

In Genshin Impact , Diluc is a Pyro-wielding claymore user whose Burst attacks knock enemies away from him. His Elemental Skill also stops most enemies dead in their tracks, and stuns them, unable to attack or use skills.You can obtain Diluc in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation.Kit Diluc out with the Wolf’s Gravestone weapon to amplify his damage output significantly. Pair this with the Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set to turn Diluc into a Pyro nightmare, who can deliver crazy elemental reactions with a full set.Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain reward

How to Obtain: Gacha

Best Party Members to match Diluc with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

Talents / Skills / Passive

Tempered Sword - Normal Attack

Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes.

In Genshin Impact, Diluc dishes out some serious damage, considering he is both Pyro and a claymore user. He will be your DPS, constantly adding Pyro to the field and using his Burst to provide additional damage to groups of enemies. With Xingqiu on board, you can also apply Vaporize, which in turn amplifies Diluc’s Pyro damage. Bennett is great as a Support with this team, to pump up damage and work as a great healer plus he offers Pyro resonance as a cherry on top. Sucrose can be used to pull enemies in range and spread reactions around to maximize your damage.Diluc is great for offering high DPS, but combos with other characters will really push your output numbers. Use Xiangling to give Pyro resonance plus she can swap in when Diluc is waiting for his next Elemental Skill or Burst to cooldown. Kaeya is a great choice to amplify damage output with Melt. Finally, Barbara is a great choice for healing and can even provide heals while Diluc is out doing his best.Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.

At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Skill Attributes:

1-Hit DMG 89.7%

2-Hit DMG 87.6%

3-Hit DMG 98.8%

4-Hit DMG 134%

Charged Attack Spinning DMG - 68.8%

- 68.8% Charge Attack Final DMG - 125%

- 125% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 40

- 40 Max Duration - 5s

- 5s Plunge DMG - 89.5%

- 89.5% Low/High Plunge DMG - 179% / 224%

Searing Onslaught - Elemental Skill

Performs a forward slash that deals Pyro DMG.

This skill can be used 3 times consecutively. Enters cooldown if not cast again within a short period.

1-Hit DMG - 94.4%

- 94.4% 2-Hit DMG -97.6%

-97.6% 3-Hit DMG -129%

-129% CD 10s

Dawn - Elemental Burst

Releases intense flames to knock nearby enemies back, dealing Pyro DMG. The flames then converge into the weapon, summoning a Phoenix that flies forward and deals massive Pyro DMG to all enemies in its path. The Phoenix explodes upon reaching its destination, causing a large amount of AoE Pyro DMG.

The searing flames that run down his blade cause Diluc's Normal and Charged Attacks to deal Pyro DMG for a time.

Skill Attributes

Slashing DMG 204%

204% DoT 60%

60% Explosion DMG 204%

204% CD - 12s

- 12s Enchantment Duration 8s

8s Energy Cost - 40

Relentless - 1st Ascension Passive

Blessing of Phoenix - 4th Ascension Passive

Tradition of the Dawn Knight - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Fatui):

Recruit's Insignia

Sergeant's Insignia

Lieutenant's Insignia

Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Resistance

Guide to Resistance

Philosophies of Resistance

Diluc's Charged Attack Stamina Cost is decreased by 50%, and its duration is increased by 3s.The Pyro Enchantment provided by Dawn lasts for 4s longer. Additionally, Diluc gains 20% Pyro DMG Bonus during the duration of this effect.Refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Claymore-type weapons.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin):

Constellations

Conviction

Searing Ember

Dvalin’s PlumeDiluc deals 15% more DMG to enemies whose HP is above 50%.When Diluc takes DMG, his ATK increases by 10% and his ATK SPD increases by 5%. Lasts for 10s.

This effect can stack up to 3 times and can only occur once every 1.5s.

Fire and Steel

Increases the Level of Searing Onslaught by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Flowing Flame

Casting Searing Onslaught in sequence greatly increases damage dealt.

Within 2s of using Searing Onslaught, casting the next Searing Onslaught in the combo deals 40% additional DMG. This effect lasts for the next 2s.

Phoenix, Harbinger of Dawn

Increases the Level of Dawn by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Flaming Sword, Nemesis of Dark

After casting Searing Onslaught, the next 2 Normal Attacks within the next 6s will have their DMG and ATK SPD increased by 30%.

Additionally, Searing Onslaught will not interrupt the Normal Attack combo.

Genshin Impact Diluc Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Small Lamp Grass ×3

Agnidus Agate Sliver ×1

Recruit's Insignia ×3

Phase 2

Lv.40→Lv.50

Small Lamp Grass ×10

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×3

Recruit's Insignia ×15

Everflame Seed ×2

Phase 3

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Small Lamp Grass ×20

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×6

Sergeant's Insignia ×12

Everflame Seed ×4

Phase 4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Small Lamp Grass ×20

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×3

Sergeant's Insignia ×18

Everflame Seed ×8

Phase 5

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Small Lamp Grass ×45

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×6

Lieutenant's Insignia ×12

Everflame Seed ×12

Phase 6 (MAX)

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Small Lamp Grass ×60

Agnidus Agate Gemstone ×6

Lieutenant's Insignia ×24

Everflame Seed ×20

Base Stats

Wishes / Availability

At Level 1, Diluc starts with 1,011 HP, 26 ATK, and 61 DEF.Diluc can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Diluc performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay aware, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!

Want more? Check out our 23 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!