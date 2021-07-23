Updated on: July 23 2021

Welcome to PocketGamers' detailed Genshin Impact Albedo guide! Albedo is a master in alchemy and aims to become stronger through his talents. A shy character and an artist who uses the hobby as a means to relax. He retains his secrecy from many but is rumoured to be a homunculus created by another, and he himself can create living creatures from his alchemy. Albedo is affiliated with the Knights of Favonius and resides in Mondstadt.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Albedo Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Geo / A Tier / 5* Rarity / Sword

How to get Albedo

Genshin Impact Albedo Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Albedo can do a lot of Geo DMG thanks to his large AoE Elemental Skill.

His Elemental Skill will be able to be used more often with a Cooldown of only 4 seconds.

He can use artifacts that boost his DEF%, making him a great setup for support.

Weaknesses

Albedo's Solar Isotoma needs to be placed precisely, as it can be destroyed immediately if placed on a boss.

Best Build for Albedo in Genshin Impact

Albedo - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Archaic Petra

ATK% / Geo DMG / ATK%

Set Bonuses:

(2) Gain a 15% Geo DMG Bonus.

(4) Upon obtaining an Elemental Shard created through a Crystallize Reaction, all party members gain a 35% DMG Bonus for that particular element for 10 seconds. Only one form of Elemental DMG Bonus can be gained in this manner at any one time.

Harbinger of Dawn

Base Attack: 39

39 Rating: 3*

3* Bonus Effect: CRIT DMG + 10.2%

Skill: (Vigorous)When HP is above 90%, increases CRIT Rate by 14%.

How to Obtain: Gacha pull or Kaeya’s Gain Quest

Albedo has great support capabilities and offers Geo protection with his shields. He can do Geo damage for longer thanks to his Elemental Skill and Burst lasting longer than most characters.Albedo was featured in the December 2020 Wish event,. He is not featured in the Standard Banner. Pair Albedo with the Harbinger of Dawn weapon and Archaic Petra artifact. He is a good support character that can boost others' Elements with an Elemental Master bonus of 125 and help cause reactions. Use DEF boosts, as his Elemental Skill will benefit from it.Domain of Guyun rewards

Best Party Members to match Albedo with

Premium (Gacha) Team

He is a great support character since he can place his Skill down often and his Burst has a respectable cost of only 40. Pair him with Ningguang as your DPS to deliver the damage and use her normal attack to push enemies into Albedo’s skill AoE. Combining the two will also boost your Geo resonance.

Hu Tao is another great DPS for this team, as she uses her Burst to do tons of damage and brings up her shield to protect when she is dealing it out. Venti is a great support to round up enemies with his Skyward Sonnet and swap to Albedo to lay down his Skill for continuous damage.

F2P Team

Using Albedo as support, you can then use Xiangling as a DPS character, as she’ll offer a bunch of elemental reactions and physical damage. Kaeya can be used to apply Cryo to Xiangling’s Pyro, causing a melt reaction. Noelle can use her shield and swing freely with her claymore, doing high damage and boosting the Geo resonance.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Favonius Bladework - Weiss - Normal Attack

Charged:Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunge Attack:Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Skill Attributes:

1-Hit DMG 36.7%

2-Hit DMG 36.7%

3-Hit DMG 47.5%

4-Hit DMG 49.8%

5-Hit DMG 62.1%

Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack DMG - 47.3%+60.2%

47.3%+60.2% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 20.0/s

20.0/s Plunge DMG - 63.9%

63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128% / 160%

Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma - Elemental Skill

Solar Isotoma: When enemies within the Solar Isotoma zone are hit, the Solar Isotoma will generate Transient Blossoms which deal AoE Geo DMG. DMG dealt scales off Albedo's DEF.

Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy, which deals AoE Geo DMG on appearance.

Transient Blossoms can only be generated once every 2s.

When a character is located at the locus of the Solar Isotoma, the Solar Isotoma will accumulate Geo power to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character up to a certain height. Only one Solar Isotoma can exist at a time.

Solar Isotoma is considered a Geo construct.

Hold to designate the location of the skill.

Skill Attributes:

Skill DMG - 130%

130% Transient Blossom DMG - 134%

134% Duration - 30.0s

30.0s Skill CD - 4.0s

Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide - Elemental Burst

Under Albedo's command, Geo crystals surge and burst forth, dealing AoE Geo DMG in front of him. If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo DMG.

Tectonic Tide DMG and Fatal Blossom DMG will not generate Transient Blossoms.

Skill Attributes

Elemental Burst DMG - 367%

367% Fatal Blossom DMG - 72.0%

72.0% CD - 12.0s

12.0s Energy Cost - 40

Calcite Might - 1st Ascension Passive

Homuncular Nature - 4th Ascension Passive

Flash of Genius (Albedo) - Utility Passive

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Samachurls):

Divining Scroll

Sealed Scroll

Forbidden Curse Scroll

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday):

Teachings of Ballad

Guide to Ballad

Philosophies of Ballad

Transient Bossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%.Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125 for 10s.When Albedo crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Childe):

Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

Constellations

Flower of Eden

Opening of Phanerozoic

Transient Blossoms generated by Albedo's Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 Energy for Albedo.Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30s: Each stack of Fatal Reckoning increases DMG by 30% of Albedo's DEF. The effect stacks up to 4 times.

Unleashing Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide consumes all stacks of Fatal Reckoning, increasing the DMG dealt by the Tectonic Tide and Fatal Blossoms based on the number of stacks consumed.

Grace of Helios

Increases the level of Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Descent of Divinity

Tide of Hadean

Dust of Purification

Ascensions costs

Phase 1

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Cecilia ×3

Prithiva Topaz Sliver ×1

Divining Scroll ×3

Phase 2

Lv.40→Lv.50

Cecilia ×10

Prithiva Topaz Fragment ×3

Divining Scroll ×15

Basalt Pillar ×2

Phase 3

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Cecilia ×20

Prithiva Topaz Fragment ×6

Sealed Scroll ×12

Basalt Pillar ×4

Phase 4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Cecilia ×20

Prithiva Topaz Chunk ×3

Sealed Scroll ×18

Basalt Pillar ×8

Phase 5

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Cecilia ×45

Prithiva Topaz Chunk ×6

Forbidden Curse Scroll ×12

Basalt Pillar ×12

Phase 6 (MAX)

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Cecilia ×60

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone ×6

Forbidden Curse Scroll ×24

Basalt Pillar ×20

Solar Isotoma increases Plunging Attack DMG by 30% for active party members within the AoE.Increases the Level of Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.If active party members within the AoE are protected by a shield created by Crystallize, Solar Isotoma increases their DMG by 17%.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Albedo starts with 1,030 HP, 20 ATK, and 68 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Albedo was featured in the Secretum Secretorum banner. This banner was released on December 23rd, 2020, and ended on January 12th, 2021.

